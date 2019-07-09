Global Financial Analytics Markets, 2019-2024 - Cloud Based Solutions to Witness the Highest Growth

DUBLIN, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Analytics Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2019 - 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The financial analytics market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 11.96% during the forecast period 2019 - 2024.

With the ongoing technological advancements, the increasing need for cloud-based service, and the increasing demand for financial analytics solutions in various organizations and verticals are expected to boost the market studies.

In this economic environment of rising volatility, growing uncertainty and risk, financial planning, managing, and forecasting solutions provide the user with speed, agility, and foresight about the business to compete in the market in a better way.

Using these solutions, clients can synthesize information better, uncover trends in the market, and deliver insights to improve decision making throughout the enterprise, which is the driving factor for the market.

Moreover, with the growing focus on data-driven financial decisions in various end-user verticals, and the emergence of big data, demands solutions which can tackle large amounts of data and can provide valuable insights, are some of the factor driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, with the development of enhanced technologies in business analytics and business intelligence domain and the extended focus on data transparency, is driving the demand for these solutions across various industries.

Scope of the Report



Financial analytics is basically a concept that provides different views on the financial data of a business. It helps in gaining in-depth knowledge and based on that take strategic actions to improve a business overall performance. Financial analytics is a subset of BI and EPM and has an impact on every aspect of the business.



Key Market Trends



Cloud Based Solutions to Witness the Highest Growth

Cloud-based solutions are expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period owing to the benefits it offers, such as these solutions facilitates collaboration between partners, improves business functions and provides agility. Further, it allows organizations to incorporate data from all sources, across all channels, and do it at a big data scale.

Moreover, without these cloud-based solutions, data collection from all internal applications, social networks, devices, and data subscriptions would be comparatively expensive for most of the organizations. In addition, the BFSI industry is making a move towards these cloud-based solutions, further driving the demand for cloud-based analytics solutions.

Also, in the coming years, with the increase in the application of cloud analytics, it is expected to drive the financial analytics solutions adoption also. Moreover, cloud computing acceptance across various industries in the recent past is assumed to have a positive effect on the financial analytics market.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth

The Aisa Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period as the market in this region correlates with the growth in the end-user industries in the region which is growing.

Moreover, in countries, like China , with the deployment of big data technology across various end-user industries is expected to drive the analytics services market in this region with the financial services sector leading the way.

, with the deployment of big data technology across various end-user industries is expected to drive the analytics services market in this region with the financial services sector leading the way. In addition, India's financial analytics market is still in its early stage of development with huge growth potential. Also, as cloud adoption is gaining pace in the region's end-user industries, the demand for cloud-based analytics is further expected to increase. As the market is expected to acquire pace, the demand for analytics services is expected to increase in the future.

Competitive Landscape



The financial analytics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many players in the domestic as well as international market. The market appears to be moderately concentrated and the key strategies adopted by the major players are product innovation, partnerships. Some of the major players in the market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation among others.

January 2019 - SAP SE announced its new SAP S/4HANA for financial products sub-ledger. The solution provides a central hub to manage data between operational and finance systems, streamlining accounting flows and supporting increased transparency and control.

- SAP SE announced its new SAP S/4HANA for financial products sub-ledger. The solution provides a central hub to manage data between operational and finance systems, streamlining accounting flows and supporting increased transparency and control. January 2018 - BT announced a partnership with IBM Corporation launching BT Cloud Connect Direct for IBM. With Cloud Connect Direct for IBM, BT customers will receive a connection to the IBM Cloud enabling access to services including compute, network and storage infrastructure, artificial intelligence, blockchain, IoT, and data and analytics capabilities.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advancement in BI and Business Analytics Tools

4.3.2 Growing Focus on Data Driven FInancial Decisions in End Users

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Cyberattacks and Data Breach Risks

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment Type

5.1.1 On-premise

5.1.2 Cloud

5.2 By Solution Type

5.2.1 Database Management and Planning

5.2.2 Analysis and Reporting

5.2.3 Other Types

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 BFSI

5.3.2 Healthcare

5.3.3 Manufacturing

5.3.4 Government

5.3.5 IT and Telecom

5.3.6 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 FICO

6.1.2 Hitachi Vantara

6.1.3 Information Builders

6.1.4 IBM Corporation

6.1.5 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.6 Oracle Corporation

6.1.7 Rosslyn Analytics Limited

6.1.8 SAP SE

6.1.9 SAS Institute

6.1.10 Teradata Corporation



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/40m51c



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

