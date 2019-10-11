Global Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Analysis & Trends, 2019-2025

DUBLIN, Oct. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 16%.



Broadcast Screen, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$515.5 Million by the year 2025, Broadcast Screen will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 17.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$74.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$88.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets.



In Japan, Broadcast Screen will reach a market size of US$54.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 15.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$332.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.



Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include:

Barco NV

Christie Digital Systems USA , Inc.

, Inc. Daktronics, Inc.

Leyard Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

NanoLumens Inc.

NEC Display Solutions Ltd.

PixelFlex LLC

Shenzhen Absen Optoelectronic Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen AOTO Electronics Co. Ltd.

SiliconCore Technology Inc.

Unilumin Group Co., Ltd.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Fine Pixel Pitch LED Displays Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



REST OF WORLD



