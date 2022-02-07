Global FinTech Blockchain Market Trajectory & Analytics Report 2021-2026: As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

DUBLIN, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "FinTech Blockchain - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for FinTech Blockchain estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$36.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 62.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Large Enterprises, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 62% CAGR and reach US$26.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the SMEs segment is readjusted to a revised 65.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $321.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 74.3% CAGR



The FinTech Blockchain market in the U.S. is estimated at US$321.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 73.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 51.1% and 58.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 54.4% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 80 Featured):

Abra

Alphapoint

Applied Blockchain

Auxesis Group

AWS

Bitfury

Bitpay

Blockchain Advisory Mauritius Foundation

Blockcypher

BTL Group

Cambridge Blockchain

Chain

Circle

Coinbase

Digital Asset Holdings

Earthport

Factom

Guardtime

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Recordskeeper

Ripple

Symboint

Tradle



Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation of Financial Services Sector Drives Market Growth

Rapidly Changing FinTech Landscape Support Blockchain Adoption

Blockchain Promises to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability & Accessibility of Systems & Processes for Financial Services

Emerging Trends in Financial Technology Blockchain Market

Transformative Impact of Blockchain Technology in the Banking Industry

Blockchain to Play a Vital Role in Facilitating Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of Interest for Banks

Blockchain Adoption to Benefit from the Rising Significance of Decentralized finance (DeFi) in Developing Economies

As FinTech Disrupts Insurance Sector, Blockchain Technology Poised for Growth

Applications of Blockchain in Insurance Industry

Select Startups Transforming the Insurance Industry

COVID-19 Pandemic Impact: Financial Challenges & Digital Opportunities for Insurance Industry

Pandemic Accelerates Insurance Digitization, Presenting Opportunities for Blockchain Adoption

As the Underlying Technology of Digital Currencies, Expanding Cryptocurrency Market Presents Opportunity for FinTech Blockchain

Following the Big Turnaround in 2020, the Year 2021 Continues to Promise Growth for Cryptocurrency Market

While the World Economy Struggles Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic, Flourishing Cryptocurrency Surprises One and All

Notable Developments Shaping Post-Pandemic Trends in the Cryptocurrency Marketplace

Which are the Top Cryptocurrencies Worldwide?

Crypto Pricing Continues to Roller Coaster Ride

Central Banks Move into Digital Currency Space

As the Newer Breed of Blockchain-based Crypto Coins, Stablecoins Continues to Strengthen

Institutional Investors Continue to Pour in Funds into the Cryptocurrency Market

Smart Contracts: Most Promising Use Case of Distributed Ledger Technology

Growing Role of Blockchain in Cross-Border Payments and Money Transfers

Blockchain for Fraud Prevention: A New & Potent Weapon in the Making

Capital Markets: Blockchain to Resolve with Data Duplication, Reconciliation Errors and Settlement Delays

Major Challenges & Concerns Surrounding Blockchain Adoption

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gdllek

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets