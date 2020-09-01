Global Firdapse (Amifampridine) Industry Report 2020 - Product Overview, SWOT Analysis, Regulatory Milestones, Market Assessment & Competitors, Emerging Therapies

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Firdapse (Amifampridine) - Drug Insight and Market Forecast - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report outlays comprehensive insights of the product indicated for the treatment of its approved condition. A detailed picture of the Firdapse (amifampridine) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan, for the study period 2017-2030 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the product.



The product details cover mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, and pharmacological studies, including product marketed details, regulatory milestones, and other development activities. Further, it also consists of market assessments inclusive of the market forecast, SWOT analysis, and detailed analyst views. It further highlights the market competitors, late-stage emerging therapies, and patent details in the global space.



The report provides insights into:

A comprehensive product overview including the product description, mechanism of action, dosage and administration, route of synthesis, pharmacological studies (pharmacodynamics and pharmacokinetics) and adverse reactions.

Elaborated details on regulatory milestones and other development activities have been provided in this report.

The report also highlights the drug marketed details across the United States , Europe and Japan .

, and . The report also covers the patent's information with expiry timeline around Firdapse (amifampridine).

The report contains historical and forecasted sales for Firdapse (amifampridine) till 2030.

Comprehensive coverage of the late-stage emerging therapies (Phase III) in the space with a brief snapshot of the details.

The report also features the SWOT analysis with analyst insights and key findings of Firdapse (amifampridine).

Analytical Perspective



Market Assessment



This report provides a detailed market assessment of Firdapse (amifampridine) in Seven Major Markets, i.e., United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan. This segment of the report provides historical and forecasted sales data from 2017 to 2030.



Clinical Assessment



The report provides the clinical trials information of Firdapse (amifampridine) covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.



Report Highlights

In the coming years, the market scenario for Firdapse (amifampridine) is set to change due to the extensive research in the treatment of the indicated condition and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies and academics are working to assess challenges and seek opportunities that could influence Firdapse (amifampridine) dominance. The therapies under development are focused on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition.

Other approved products for the disease are giving market competition to Firdapse (amifampridine) and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, development activities, and some key findings provide the current market scenario of Firdapse (amifampridine).

Our in-depth analysis of the sales data of Firdapse (amifampridine) from 2017 to 2030 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the Firdapse (amifampridine) in the market.

Key Questions Answered

What is the prescribed dosage and strengths of Firdapse (amifampridine) are available in the market?

What are the common adverse reactions or side effects of Firdapse (amifampridine)?

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of Firdapse (amifampridine)?

What are the chemical specifications of Firdapse (amifampridine)?

How are the clinical trials diversified on the basis of the trial status?

What is the history of Firdapse (amifampridine), and what is its future?

What are the marketed details of Firdapse (amifampridine) in the seven major countries?

How many patents have been granted to Firdapse (amifampridine) and when these patents will get expire?

What are the pros (benefits) and cons (disadvantages) of Firdapse (amifampridine)?

In which countries Firdapse (amifampridine) got approval and when it gets launched?

What are the clinical trials are currently ongoing for Firdapse (amifampridine)?

How the safety and efficacy results determined the approval of Firdapse (amifampridine)?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the Firdapse (amifampridine) development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to Firdapse (amifampridine)?

What is the historical and forecasted market scenario of Firdapse (amifampridine)?

How is the market trend of Firdapse (amifampridine) is different in the Seven Major Markets?

What are the other approved products available and how these are giving competition to Firdapse (amifampridine)?

Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of the indicated condition?

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview

1.1. Indication

1.2. Mechanism of Action

1.3. Dosage and Administration

1.4.1 Dosage Forms and Strengths

1.4. Route of Synthesis

1.5. Pharmacology

1.4.2 Pharmacodynamics

1.4.3 Pharmacokinetics

1.6. Adverse Reactions

1.7. Product Snapshot

1.8. Development Milestones of Firdapse (amifampridine)

1.9. Marketed Details

1.4.4 United States

1.4.5 Europe

1.4.6 Japan

1.10. Patent Details



2. SWOT Analysis

2.1. Analyst Views



3. Regulatory Milestones

3.1. Approvals

3.2. Research and Development

3.3. Clinical Trials Information

3.4. Safety and Efficacy

3.5. Product Developmental Activities



4. Market Assessment

4.1. 7MM Market Analysis

4.2. United States

4.3. Europe

4.4. Japan

4.5. Key Findings



5. Market Competitors



6. Emerging Therapies



