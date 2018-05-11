Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for Biodegradable Packaging Alternative

The global flexible industrial packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for biodegradable packaging alternative. The rise in environmental concerns posed a challenge to vendors of the global flexible industrial packaging market during the base year. However, the trend of the increasing demand for sustainable flexible packaging solutions will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from end-user industries. Pharmaceutical companies, chemical, and construction companies are increasingly adopting the flexible packaging products due to the growing popularity of these packaging materials.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw materials. Flexible industries packaging products are manufactured using raw materials such as plastics. Plastic as a raw material has exhibited volatility in prices due to the demand and supply gap owing to fluctuations in crude oil cost.

Key vendors

Berry Global

Greif

LC Packaging

Mondi Group

Sonoco Products Company

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER



Comparison by end-user

Chemical industry



Construction industry

Other industries

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for biodegradable packaging alternative

Increase in demand for material handling containers

Rising demand for high-barrier sack packaging

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



