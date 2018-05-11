Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market, 2018-2022 - Growing Demand for Biodegradable Packaging Alternative

DUBLIN, May 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global flexible industrial packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 6.29% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Flexible Industrial Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for biodegradable packaging alternative. The rise in environmental concerns posed a challenge to vendors of the global flexible industrial packaging market during the base year. However, the trend of the increasing demand for sustainable flexible packaging solutions will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increase in demand from end-user industries. Pharmaceutical companies, chemical, and construction companies are increasingly adopting the flexible packaging products due to the growing popularity of these packaging materials.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is volatility in raw materials. Flexible industries packaging products are manufactured using raw materials such as plastics. Plastic as a raw material has exhibited volatility in prices due to the demand and supply gap owing to fluctuations in crude oil cost.
Key vendors
- Berry Global
- Greif
- LC Packaging
- Mondi Group
- Sonoco Products Company
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Comparison by end-user
- Chemical industry
- Construction industry
- Other industries
- Market opportunity by end-user
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing demand for biodegradable packaging alternative
- Increase in demand for material handling containers
- Rising demand for high-barrier sack packaging
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
