Global Flexible Packaging Market Insights, 2019-2027 with a Comparative Analysis of Cast vs Blown Films

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2019 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This is a new study on the global flexible packaging market, providing forecasts for the period of 2019-2027. In the study, growth opportunities for the flexible packaging market are elaborated on. The report provides valuable insights that enable readers to make winning business decisions for the future growth of their businesses.



The report highlights significant factors that are constantly determining the growth of the flexible packaging market, untapped opportunities for manufacturers, trends and developments, and other insights across various key segments. Macroeconomic factors that are directly or indirectly affecting the growth of the flexible packaging market are also incorporated in the report.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the market size for flexible packaging by 2027?

Which product would be the most preferred for flexible packaging? What is its market size in 2019?

Which material is the most preferred for flexible packaging?

Which region will remain the most lucrative for the growth of the flexible packaging market?

Who are the major customers for flexible packaging?

Key indicators associated with the flexible packaging market have been calculated thoroughly in the report. The study enumerates vital market dynamics, such as the key drivers, challenges, and trends, along with opportunities in the global flexible packaging market. A comprehensive study on the supply chain, which includes raw material suppliers, packaging convertors, and end users, has been incorporated in the global flexible packaging market report.



Other key aspects laid down in the market report include pricing strategy of leading market players and comparative analysis of raw materials. Furthermore, forecast factors and forecast scenario of the flexible packaging market have been covered in the report to understand the future prospects of the market.



Y-o-Y growth comparison, volume and revenue comparison, and market share comparison of various market segments are provided in the report. The flexible packaging market is analyzed at both, regional and country levels.



The report delivers an exhaustive assessment on the structure of the flexible packaging market, in tandem with a dashboard view of all the leading company profiles in the report. Every company's share analysis has also been presented in the report, apart from the footprint matrix of the profiled market players. The report depicts the presence of flexible packaging' manufacturers by leveraging an intensity map. The report also highlights the key end users for flexible packaging.



Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Opportunity



2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition



3. Market Background

3.1. Global Economic Outlook

3.2. Global Packaging Industry Outlook

3.3. Global Pouch Packaging Market Outlook

3.4. Global Packaging Industry: Recent Mergers & Acquisition Activities

3.5. Comparative Analysis: Cast Vs. Blown Films

3.6. Why Consumers Prefer Flexible Packaging Formats?

3.7. Key Perspectives: What Industry Leaders Are Saying?

3.8. Key Regulations in the Packaging Industry

3.9. Porter's Analysis

3.10. PESTLE Analysis

3.11. Macro-economic Factors and Correlation Analysis

3.12. Forecast Factors - Relevance & Impact

3.13. Value Chain Analysis

3.13.1. Profitability Margins

3.13.2. List of Active Participants

3.13.2.1. Raw Material Suppliers

3.13.2.2. Manufacturers

3.13.2.3. End Users

3.14. Market Dynamics

3.14.1. Drivers

3.14.2. Restraints

3.14.3. Opportunities

3.14.4. Trends



4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis

4.1. Pricing Analysis

4.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis & Forecast,

4.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

4.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis



5. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By Material

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Material

5.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Material

5.2. Historic Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, By Material 2014-2018

5.2.1. Plastic

5.2.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)

5.2.1.1.1. LDPE

5.2.1.1.2. LLDPE

5.2.1.1.3. HDPE

5.2.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)

5.2.1.2.1. CPP

5.2.1.2.2. BOPP

5.2.1.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.2.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.2.1.5. Polyamide (PA)

5.2.1.6. Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

5.2.1.7. Polyvinyldiene Chloride (PVDC)

5.2.1.8. Bioplastics

5.2.1.8.1. PLA

5.2.1.8.2. PHA

5.2.1.8.3. Starch Based Plastic

5.2.1.8.4. Cellulose Fibers

5.2.1.9. Other Plastics

5.2.2. Paper

5.2.2.1. Virgin Paper

5.2.2.2. Recycled Paper

5.2.3. Metal

5.2.4. Inorganic Oxides

5.2.5. Adhesives & Coatings

5.2.6. Others (Fabrics, Non-Wood Pulp, etc.)

5.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast, By Material 2019-2027

5.3.1. Plastic

5.3.1.1. Polyethylene (PE)

5.3.1.1.1. LDPE

5.3.1.1.2. LLDPE

5.3.1.1.3. HDPE

5.3.1.2. Polypropylene (PP)

5.3.1.2.1. CPP

5.3.1.2.2. BOPP

5.3.1.3. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.3.1.4. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.3.1.5. Polyamide (PA)

5.3.1.6. Ethyl Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

5.3.1.7. Polyvinyldiene Chloride (PVDC)

5.3.1.8. Bioplastics

5.3.1.8.1. PLA

5.3.1.8.2. PHA

5.3.1.8.3. Starch Based Plastic

5.3.1.8.4. Cellulose Fibers

5.3.1.9. Other Plastics

5.3.2. Paper

5.3.2.1. Virgin Paper

5.3.2.2. Recycled Paper

5.3.3. Metal

5.3.4. Inorganic Oxides

5.3.5. Adhesives & Coatings

5.3.6. Others (Fabrics, Non-Wood Pulp, etc.)

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Material



6. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By Product

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis By Product

6.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By Product

6.2. Historical Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast, By Product 2014-2018

6.2.1. Pouches

6.2.1.1. Stand-up Pouches

6.2.1.2. Flat Pouches

6.2.2. Bags & Sacks

6.2.3. Tubes

6.2.4. Liners

6.2.5. Sachets & Stick Packs

6.2.6. Labels

6.2.7. Tapes

6.2.8. Films & Wraps

6.2.8.1. Wrapping & Lamination

6.2.8.2. Lidding Films

6.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast, By Product 2019-2027

6.3.1. Pouches

6.3.1.1. Stand-up Pouches

6.3.1.2. Flat Pouches

6.3.2. Bags & Sacks

6.3.3. Tubes

6.3.4. Liners

6.3.5. Sachets & Stick Packs

6.3.6. Labels

6.3.7. Tapes

6.3.8. Films & Wraps

6.3.8.1. Wrapping & Lamination

6.3.8.2. Lidding Films

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product



7. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By End-use Industry

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis, By End-use Industry

7.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis By End-use Industry

7.2. Historic Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, By End-use Industry 2014-2018

7.2.1. Food

7.2.2. Beverages

7.2.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.2.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.2.5. Electrical & Electronics

7.2.6. Home Care

7.2.7. Building & Construction

7.2.8. Automotive

7.2.9. Chemical & Lubricants

7.2.10. Other Industrial

7.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast, By End-use Industry 2017-2027

7.3.1. Food

7.3.2. Beverages

7.3.3. Personal Care & Cosmetics

7.3.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.3.5. Electrical & Electronics

7.3.6. Home Care

7.3.7. Building & Construction

7.3.8. Automotive

7.3.9. Chemical & Lubricants

7.3.10. Other Industrial

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By End-use Industry



8. Global Flexible Packaging Market Analysis, By Region

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market Value Share Analysis, By Region

8.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, By Region

8.2. Historic Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Analysis, By Region 2014-2018

8.2.1. North America

8.2.2. Latin America

8.2.3. Europe

8.2.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.2.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.3. Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Tonnes) Forecast, By Region 2019-2027

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific (APAC)

8.3.5. Middle East & Africa (MEA)

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region



9. North America Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



10. Latin America Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



11. Europe Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



12. APAC Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



13. MEA Flexible Packaging Market Analysis



14. Market Structure Analysis

14.1. Market Analysis by Tier of Companies

14.1.1. By Large, Medium, and Small

14.2. Market Concentration

14.2.1. By Top 5 and by Top 10

14.3. Production Capacity Share Analysis

14.3.1. BY Large, Medium, and Small

14.3.2. By Top 5 and Top 10

14.4. Market Share Analysis of Top 10 Players

14.5. Market Presence Analysis



15. Competition Analysis

15.1. Competition Dashboard

15.2. Competition Developments

15.3. Competition Deep Dive

15.3.1. Amcor PLC

15.3.1.1. Overview

15.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3. Profitability

15.3.1.4. Production Footprint

15.3.1.5. Sales Footprint

15.3.1.6. Channel Footprint

15.3.1.7. Competition Benchmarking

15.3.1.8. Strategy

15.3.1.8.1. Marketing Strategy

15.3.1.8.2. Product Strategy

15.3.1.8.3. Channel Strategy

15.3.2. Sealed Air Corporation

15.3.3. Berry Global Group, Inc.

15.3.4. Mondi Group

15.3.5. Sonoco Products Company

15.3.6. Huhtamki Oyj

15.3.7. Constantia Flexibles GmbH

15.3.8. Winpak Ltd.

15.3.9. ProAmpac LLC

15.3.10. Coveris Holdings S.A.

15.3.11. Schur Flexibles Group

15.3.12. International Paper Company

15.3.13. CCL Industries Inc.

15.3.14. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

15.3.15. Stora Enso Oyj

15.3.16. WestRock Company

15.3.17. Pactiv LLC

15.3.18. Oji Holdings Corporation

15.3.19. DS Smith PLC

15.3.20. Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.



