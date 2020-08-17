Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market Outlook (2019 to 2027) - Featuring BillerudKorsnas, Canadian Kraft Paper & DS Smith Among Others
DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Flexible Packaging Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Flexible Packaging Paper is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing adoption of ecofriendly packaging products by consumers and rising use of packaging formats as branding tool are the major factors driving market growth. However, impact of covid-19 is restraining market growth.
Flexible Packaging Paper is widely utilized for packaging. They are utilized in shopping bags, food wrappers and tea envelopes to cigarette soft packs, inner liners and tobacco pockets. These paper grades are recyclable and accessible as FSC and PEFC certified.
Based on packaging type, the bags & sacks segment is likely to have a huge demand because of its utilization in the packaging of food grains, bakery & confectionery, and consumer goods has resulted into high demand for bags & sacks all over the world. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as China and India have seen a shift in demand from plastic to paper due to strict norms for usage of plastic.
Some of the key players profiled in the Flexible Packaging Paper Market include BillerudKorsnas AB, Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd, DS Smith PLC, Emami Paper Mills Ltd, Gordon Paper Company Inc, Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company, International Paper Company, JK PAPER Ltd, KRPA Holding CZ a.s., McNairn Packaging, Mondi Group, Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd, Nordic Paper AS, PG Paper Company, Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd , Rengo Co Ltd, Sappi Limited , Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Stora Enso Oyj and WestRock Company.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019, 2020, 2024 and 2027
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Distribution Channel
5.1 Introduction
5.2 E-commerce
5.3 Retail
6 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Packaging Material
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Coated Recycled Paper (CRP)
6.3 Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard (CUK)
6.4 Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
6.5 Waxed Paper
7 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Packaging Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Bags & Sacks
7.3 Cartons
7.4 Lids
7.5 Pouches
7.6 Wraps
7.7 Other Packaging Types
7.7.1 Envelops
7.7.2 Sachet
8 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By End User
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Agriculture
8.3 Consumer Goods
8.4 Electronics
8.5 Food & Beverages
8.6 Personal Care & Cosmetics
8.7 Pharmaceuticals
9 Global Flexible Packaging Paper Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 US
9.2.2 Canada
9.2.3 Mexico
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Germany
9.3.2 UK
9.3.3 Italy
9.3.4 France
9.3.5 Spain
9.3.6 Rest of Europe
9.4 Asia Pacific
9.4.1 Japan
9.4.2 China
9.4.3 India
9.4.4 Australia
9.4.5 New Zealand
9.4.6 South Korea
9.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
9.5 South America
9.5.1 Argentina
9.5.2 Brazil
9.5.3 Chile
9.5.4 Rest of South America
9.6 Middle East & Africa
9.6.1 Saudi Arabia
9.6.2 UAE
9.6.3 Qatar
9.6.4 South Africa
9.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
10 Key Developments
10.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
10.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
10.3 New Product Launch
10.4 Expansions
10.5 Other Key Strategies
11 Company Profiling
11.1 BillerudKorsnas AB
11.2 Canadian Kraft Paper Ltd
11.3 DS Smith PLC
11.4 Emami Paper Mills Ltd
11.5 Gordon Paper Company Inc
11.6 Gulf Paper Manufacturing Company
11.7 International Paper Company
11.8 JK PAPER Ltd
11.9 KRPA Holding CZ a.s.
11.10 McNairn Packaging
11.11 Mondi Group
11.12 Nippon Paper Industries Co Ltd
11.13 Nordic Paper AS
11.14 PG Paper Company
11.15 Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd
11.16 Rengo Co Ltd
11.17 Sappi Limited
11.18 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
11.19 Stora Enso Oyj
11.20 WestRock Company
