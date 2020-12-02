Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market Report 2020 with Profiles of the Leading Players - Their Strengths, Opportunities, Positioning

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Market, 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flexible plastics have been a part of the packaging industry since the invention of cellophane more than 100 years ago. Lightweight, low manufacturing cost, easy storage, and intrinsic properties such as chemical and moisture resistance are among the valuable features.

Sustainability has become an important consideration in the packaging industry. Flexible plastics have a smaller carbon footprint than rigid plastics (using 88% less fossil fuel) and reduce solid waste by 66%. While consumers in the United States and Canada traditionally preferred rigid containers, cultural influences from Mexico and busier lifestyles also are contributing to the shift in demand.

According to PlasticsEurope, Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom, and Spain collectively accounted for about 67% of the continent's plastic demand in 2017. The packaging is a significant part of that. The European Union has set a goal for all plastic packaging waste to be recyclable by 2030, which has exerted pressure on manufacturers to introduce packaging that meets the standard.

In the Asia-Pacific region, a larger working-age population coupled with dual-income households suggests a higher demand for ready-to-eat meals and packages with longer shelf life. By 2030, China and India are expected to be home to about two-thirds of the world's middle-class population. Their need for food, water, medicines, and other essential items will benefit the flexible plastics industry.

Gulf Cooperation Council nations also have shown a significant increase in plastic consumption in the last few years. Urbanization and more disposable income are factors.

