Global Flight Inspection Market to 2026 Featuring Bombardier, Norwegian Special Mission, Textron, Airfield Technology, Aerodata, Radiola Aerospace, Cobham, Saab, Safran, and Enav

Tthe Global Flight Inspection (FI) market accounted for $4.51 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $7.60 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.0%.

Factors such as rising air passenger traffic lead to the growth of new airports are fuelling market growth. However, technical challenges and the budget of the flight inspection system are hampering the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising demands of flight inspection system among emerging economies are the growth opportunities for the market.

Flight inspection refers to the periodic evaluation of navigational aids used in aviation, such as flight procedures and electronic signals, to ensure they are safe and accurate. Unlike flight tests, which analyze the aerodynamic design and safety of the aircraft itself, flight inspection comprises reviewing flight procedures (such as routes, approaches, and departures) to ensure navigational support is sufficient, there are no obstacles and the procedure is reliable.

Based on the end user, the defense airport segment propels the market share during the forecast period Owing to the increasing number of tactical forward airbases and defense airports due to the increase in spending on military infrastructure. By geography, North America region is anticipated to grow due to the increasing number of new airport infrastructure development programs.

Some of the key players in the Flight Inspection (FI) market include Bombardier, Norwegian Special Mission, Textron, Airfield Technology, Aerodata, Radiola Aerospace, Cobham, Saab, Safran, and Enav.

