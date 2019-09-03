Global Floating Production System Market to 2024: Increase in Deep Water Drilling Activities and Rising Number of Offshore Projects

DUBLIN, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Floating Production System (FPS) Market - Analysis By Platform Type (Tension Leg, Semi-Submersible, SPAR, FPSO, Drill Ships, Others), Application (Shallow Water, Deep Water, Ultra-Deep Water), By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Floating Production System Market was valued at USD 13.7 Billion in the year 2018



Key factors for high demand of Floating Production System includes increase in deep water drilling activities and rising number of offshore projects along with growing economy of under-developed nations as well as rise in demand of global energy, product performance and durability.



Floating Production System is playing a significant role as after several years of cutbacks, oil companies are poised to develop new offshore fields. According to recent research study, spending on offshore oilfield services will rise by 6% in 2019. Also, most of the oil and gas demand comes from transportation sector where oil continues to face the weakest competition from alternative fuels. Increased digitalization, standardization and use of remote or autonomous operations will continue to bring cost savings to the industry.



Global Floating Production System market has gained importance as increasing consumption requirement influences the expansion in the oil and gas reserves ultimately affecting floating production system market. These markets are influenced by many factors including fluctuating crude oil and natural gas prices, changing consumer preferences and the overall strength of the economy.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook



5. Global Floating Production System: Product Outlook



6. Global Floating Production System: Market Dynamics

6.1 Global Floating Production System Market Drivers

6.1.1 Rising demand for oil and gas

6.1.2 Increase in Offshore Projects

6.1.3 Economic growth of underdeveloped nations

6.1.4 Emerging technological advances

6.2 Global Floating Production System Market Restraints:

6.2.1 Fluctuating Crude oil and Natural Gas Prices

6.2.2 Environmental pollution and safety concern

6.3 Global Floating Production System Market Trends:

6.3.1 4D Seismic Technology

6.3.2 Blockchain Technology

6.4 Global Floating Production System: Competitive Landscape

6.4.1 Product Benchmarking

6.4.2 SWOT Analysis

6.4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis



7. Market Share of Leading Global Companies



8. Key Developments in Floating Production System Market



9. Global Floating Production System Market Analysis

9.1 Global Floating Production System Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2014-2018

9.2 Global Floating Production System Market: By Value (USD Million): Year 2019-2024

9.3 Global Oil & Gas Sector Outlook

9.4 Global Economic & Industrial Statistics

9.5 Global Floating Production System Market -Segmental Analysis: By Platform Type Market Share,Year 2018 & 2024

9.6 Global Floating Production System Market -Segmental Analysis: By Platform Type( Tension Leg Platform(TLP),Spar,Semi-submersible,Floating Production Storage & Offloading(FPSO),Drill-ships,Others): By Value,2014-2018

9.7 Global Floating Production System Market -Segmental Analysis: By Platform Type( Tension Leg Platform(TLP),Spar,Semi-submersible,Floating Production Storage & Offloading(FPSO),Drill-ships,Others): By Value,2019-2024

9.8 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Production System Market - By Platform Type,By Value

9.9 Global Floating Production System Market: Segmental Analysis - By Application Market Share,Year 2018 & 2024

9.10 Global Floating Production System Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application ( Shallow Water,Deep Water,Ultra-deep Water): By Value,2014-2018

9.11 Global Floating Production System Market -Segmental Analysis: By Application ( Shallow Water,Deep Water,Ultra-deep Water): By Value,2019-2024

9.12 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Production System Market - By Application,By Value



10. Global Floating Production System Market: Regional Analysis

10.1 Global Floating Production System Market: Regional Share - By Value: Year 2018 & 2024

10.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Global Floating Production System Market - By Region,By Value



11. Americas Floating Production System Market Analysis



12. Europe Floating Production System Market Analysis



13. Asia Pacific Floating Production System Market Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa Floating Production System Market Analysis



15. Company Profiles

Malaysia Marine & Heavy Engineering

Bumi Armada Berhad

Keppel Offshore & Marine

Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering Co. Ltd.

TechnipFMC

SBM Offshore

WorleyParsons

Aker Solutions

Teekay Offshore Partners L.P.

Samsung Heavy Industries Co. Ltd.

