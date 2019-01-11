Global Floating Wind Turbine Market to 2023: Decline in LCOE of Wind Power Generation, Advances in Floating Wind Design & Rise in Wind Energy Consumption

DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The floating wind turbine market will register a CAGR of more than 47% by 2023.

Rise in wind energy consumption to gain traction in the market. Wind power is a rowing renewable energy technology, which is undergoing a transition to become a commercial power generation technology. The adoption of renewable energy is supported by global clean energy initiatives and government incentives and subsidies, thereby motivating the harness of this form of energy.

Market Overview

Favorable government regulations for floating wind

To promote emission-free technologies, the use of alternative energy sources such as wind power, solar PV, and hydropower is essential. Globally, government support the adoption of wind power as it is an essential renewable energy source.

Challenges associated with the installation

Installations of floating wind turbines is a significant challenge for the global floating wind turbine market. The main challenges are installation time and vessel cost, deepwater mooring and electrical cable installations and many more.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Senvion and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the favorable government regulations for floating wind and the rise in wind energy consumption, will provide considerable growth opportunities to floating wind turbine manufactures.



aerodyn Energiesysteme, General Electric, Hitachi, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy are some of the major companies covered in this report.

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE



Geographic comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOUNDATION



Comparison by foundation

Spar-buoy

Semi-submersible

Others

Market opportunity by foundation

PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 10: MARKET TRENDS

Decline in LCOE of wind power generation

Advances in floating wind design

Rise in wind energy consumption

PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

aerodyn Energiesysteme

General Electric

Hitachi

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind

Senvion

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy

PART 13: APPENDIX



