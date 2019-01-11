Global Floating Wind Turbine Market to 2023: Decline in LCOE of Wind Power Generation, Advances in Floating Wind Design & Rise in Wind Energy Consumption
Jan 09, 2019, 08:00 ET
DUBLIN, Jan. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Floating Wind Turbine Market 2019-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The floating wind turbine market will register a CAGR of more than 47% by 2023.
Rise in wind energy consumption to gain traction in the market. Wind power is a rowing renewable energy technology, which is undergoing a transition to become a commercial power generation technology. The adoption of renewable energy is supported by global clean energy initiatives and government incentives and subsidies, thereby motivating the harness of this form of energy.
Market Overview
Favorable government regulations for floating wind
To promote emission-free technologies, the use of alternative energy sources such as wind power, solar PV, and hydropower is essential. Globally, government support the adoption of wind power as it is an essential renewable energy source.
Challenges associated with the installation
Installations of floating wind turbines is a significant challenge for the global floating wind turbine market. The main challenges are installation time and vessel cost, deepwater mooring and electrical cable installations and many more.
Competitive Landscape
The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Senvion and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the favorable government regulations for floating wind and the rise in wind energy consumption, will provide considerable growth opportunities to floating wind turbine manufactures.
aerodyn Energiesysteme, General Electric, Hitachi, MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Senvion, and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy are some of the major companies covered in this report.
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 04: MARKET SIZING
- Market sizing 2018
- Market size and forecast 2018-2023
PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 06: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 07: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE
- Geographic comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY FOUNDATION
- Comparison by foundation
- Spar-buoy
- Semi-submersible
- Others
- Market opportunity by foundation
PART 09: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 10: MARKET TRENDS
- Decline in LCOE of wind power generation
- Advances in floating wind design
- Rise in wind energy consumption
PART 11: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 12: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- aerodyn Energiesysteme
- General Electric
- Hitachi
- MHI Vestas Offshore Wind
- Senvion
- Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy
PART 13: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m8w8df/global_floating?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article