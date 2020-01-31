Global Floor Coatings Market Study 2020-2025 - Increasing Popularity of Eco-friendly Bio-based Floor Coatings Gives Rise to Lucrative Opportunities

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Floor Coatings Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market for floor coatings is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period.



One of the major factors driving the market studied is the number of increasing housing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific. There are strict regulations on VOCs released for floor coatings.



The global floor coatings market is fragmented, with the top 10 players accounting for around one-third of the revenue share. The top companies in the market include, Sika, The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries, and AkzoNobel.



Key Highlights



The demand for floor coatings from industrial coatings dominated the market in 2017 and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing demand from the chemical industry.

The promising performance of polyaspartic coatings is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.

Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the globe, with the largest consumption from China and India .

Market Trends



Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings to Boost the Market

Concrete has become one of the viable materials for flooring in modern houses. Presently, concrete flooring can be easily found in the polished, stained, or etched form, in houses.

In houses, concrete flooring finds application almost everywhere, including in the kitchen, bathroom, basement, entry, foyer, mudroom, bathroom, garage, etc.

Apart from in residential applications, concrete is also widely used in commercial areas. For instance, in retail stores, offices, restaurants and bars, schools, churches, medical institutions, and industrial buildings.

Concrete flooring has certain benefits, such as unlimited designs and patterns, extreme durability, very low maintenance demand, stain resistance, etc.

Floor coatings serve as a sealer on the concrete. The application of coating helps avoid seepage, staining, and cracking of concrete.

Additionally, it reduces allergens by avoiding the growth of microorganisms, which may develop on the floor due to seepage or spillage.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific dominated the global market share. Increasing housing construction activities in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific have also hugely contributed to the growth of the market studied.

dominated the global market share. Increasing housing construction activities in the emerging economies of have also hugely contributed to the growth of the market studied. Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand demand from the growing industrial and service sectors) has resulted in the robust growth of the Chinese construction industry, in the recent years.

As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned and private enterprises, increased government and private expenditure in this regard is pushing the industry toward global primacy.

In recent years, the entry of major construction players from the European Union, in China , has further boosted the growth of this industry.

, has further boosted the growth of this industry. The construction sector in India has been growing rapidly, with increased investment by the government. The Indian government's Housing for All by 2022' is also a major game changer for the industry.

has been growing rapidly, with increased investment by the government. The Indian government's Housing for All by 2022' is also a major game changer for the industry. Such factors are, in turn, boosting the demand for floor coatings in the region.

Key Topics Covered



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Awareness about the Advantages of Floor Coatings

4.1.2 Increasing Housing Construction Activities in Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Policy Analysis



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Epoxy

5.1.2 Polyaspartics

5.1.3 Acrylic

5.1.4 Polyurethane

5.1.5 Other Product Types

5.2 Floor Material

5.2.1 Wood

5.2.2 Concrete

5.2.3 Other Floor Materials (Stone, Granite, Tiles)

5.3 Coatings Component

5.3.1 One-component (1K)

5.3.2 Two-component (2K)

5.3.3 Three-component (3K)

5.3.4 Other Components (4K, 5K, etc.)

5.4 End-user Industry

5.4.1 Residential

5.4.1.1 Indoor

5.4.1.2 Outdoor

5.4.2 Commercial

5.4.2.1 Parking Lots

5.4.2.2 Retail Outlets

5.4.2.3 Warehouses

5.4.2.4 Other Commercial Industries

5.4.3 Industrial

5.4.3.1 Chemical Industry

5.4.3.2 Food and Beverage Industry

5.4.3.3 Other Industries

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Ranking Analysis

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 AkzoNobel N.V.

6.4.2 ArmorPoxy

6.4.3 Asian Paints

6.4.4 BASF SE

6.4.5 Epoxy-Coat

6.4.6 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.7 Jotun

6.4.8 Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

6.4.9 LATICRETE International Inc.

6.4.10 Mapei

6.4.11 Maris Polymers

6.4.12 NIPSEA Group (Nippon Paint)

6.4.13 PPG Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Flowcrete Group Ltd.

6.4.15 Sika AG

6.4.16 StoCretec GmbH

6.4.17 Tambour

6.4.18 Teknos Group

6.4.19 The Sherwin-Williams Company

6.4.20 Tikkurila Oyj



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Increasing Popularity of Eco-friendly Bio-based Floor Coatings



