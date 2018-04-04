Global Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technologies and Markets, 2017-2022 with GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare & Siemens Healthcare Dominating

DUBLIN, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fluoroscopy and C-arms: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the global market for fluoroscopy products and provides an updated review including its types and its applications in various clinical fields. Clinical fields considered in this report are vascular, orthopedics, gastrointestinal, endoscopic, urologic, neurologic, critical care, pain management, and emergency procedures.
The fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market is mainly driven by growing cases of age-related alignments, chronic conditions and non-communicable diseases, and the corresponding increase in the number of surgeries. The scope of the study is global. The publisher analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. It is important to note that this report only includes full-sized C-arm systems for the purpose of analysis. Mini C-arm systems have not been included in the analysis of this study.
Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the fluoroscopy industry.
Few major players that dominate the market for fluoroscopic devices are
- GE Healthcare (Part of General Electric Co.)
- Philips Healthcare (Part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)
- Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Part of Siemens AG)
Other significant players in the global fluoroscopic device are
- Canon Inc.
- Carestream Health Inc. (part of the Onex Corp.)
- Gemss Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
- Genoray Co. Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Omega Medical Imaging LLC
- OrthoScan Inc.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (part of Canon Inc.)
- Villa Sistemi Medicali SPA
- Ziehm Imaging Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary and Highlights
3 Market and Technology Background
Important Definitions
Spatial Resolution
Contrast Agent
History of Fluoroscopy
The 1950s
The 1970s
The 1980s
The 1990s
The 2000s
Types, System Set-Up and Functionality of Fluoroscopes and C-arms
Permanent/Fixed Fluoroscopic Systems
Mobile Fluoroscopic System or C-arms
Clinical Applications of Fluoroscopy and C-arms
Risks Associated with Fluoroscopy Techniques
As Low as Reasonably Achievable (ALARA)
Pulsed Fluoroscopy
Last-frame Hold
Healthcare Statistics and Demographics
4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type
Introduction
Maintenance and Warranty
Pre-owned Refurbished Systems
Technical Advances-Post-processing Software
Multimode, Hybrid Systems
Technical Advances-Dose Management
Technical Advances-PACS and DICOM Integration
Leading Companies
Global Fluoroscopy Market by System or Device Type
Hybrid Operating Rooms
Mobile Systems
Market Share
Global Market for Fixed Systems
Global Market for Mobile Systems
Global Mobile Fluoroscopic Systems or Mobile C-arms by Type
5 Market Breakdown by End User
Cardio and Vascular
Gastrointestinal
Neurology
Orthopedics
Pain Management and Trauma
Others
Market Overview
Global Market Revenue by Application
Global Market Share by Application
6 Market Breakdown by Region
7 Industry Structure
Fixed Fluoroscopy Systems
Market Leaders
Market Share
Mobile C-arms
Market Leaders
Market Share
8 Patent Review/ New Developments
Patent Review
Patents by Year
Patents by Company
Patents by Country
Patents by Assignee
New Developments
Approvals in the Field of Fluoroscopy
9 Regulatory Aspects
FDA Recalls
Reimbursement
Medicare Reimbursement for Fluoroscopy Guided Procedures
10 Analysis of Market Opportunities
Factors Affecting Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arm Market
Market Drivers
Market Restraints and Challenges
Technology Trends
Integration of Imaging Modalities with Archiving Systems to Improve Workflow
3D Navigation Aids and Image Processing Software to Enhance Image Quality and System Capabilities
Improved Ergonomics and Flexibility
Collaborations-Mergers and Acquisitions
11 Company Profiles
Allengers Medical Systems LTD.
Canon Inc.
Carestream Health Inc.
DMS Imaging
Ecotron Co. Ltd.
GE Healthcare
GEMSS Medical Systems Co. Ltd.
Genoray Co. Ltd.
Hitachi Ltd.
Hologic Inc.
Italray Srl
Omega Medical Imaging LLC
Orthoscan Inc.
Pausch Medical GMBH
Philips Healthcare
Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd.
Shimadzu Corp.
Siemens Healthcare Gmbh
Stephanix Medical Imaging Solutions
Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.
Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa
Whale Imaging Inc.
Ziehm Imaging GMBH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/mp2l7x/global?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fluoroscopy-and-c-arms-technologies-and-markets-2017-2022-with-ge-healthcare-philips-healthcare--siemens-healthcare-dominating-300624483.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article