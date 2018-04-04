Global Fluoroscopy and C-arms Technologies and Markets, 2017-2022 with GE Healthcare, Philips Healthcare & Siemens Healthcare Dominating

This report focuses on the global market for fluoroscopy products and provides an updated review including its types and its applications in various clinical fields. Clinical fields considered in this report are vascular, orthopedics, gastrointestinal, endoscopic, urologic, neurologic, critical care, pain management, and emergency procedures.

The fluoroscopy and mobile C-arms market is mainly driven by growing cases of age-related alignments, chronic conditions and non-communicable diseases, and the corresponding increase in the number of surgeries. The scope of the study is global. The publisher analyzes each market and its application, regulatory environment, new products and advancements, market projections and market shares. It is important to note that this report only includes full-sized C-arm systems for the purpose of analysis. Mini C-arm systems have not been included in the analysis of this study.

Also included in the report are relevant patent analysis and comprehensive profiles of companies that lead the fluoroscopy industry.

Few major players that dominate the market for fluoroscopic devices are

GE Healthcare (Part of General Electric Co.)

Philips Healthcare (Part of Koninklijke Philips N.V.)

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Part of Siemens AG)

Other significant players in the global fluoroscopic device are



Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc. (part of the Onex Corp.)

Gemss Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Omega Medical Imaging LLC

OrthoScan Inc.

Shimadzu Corp.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp. (part of Canon Inc.)

Villa Sistemi Medicali SPA

Ziehm Imaging Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Summary and Highlights



3 Market and Technology Background

Important Definitions

Spatial Resolution

Contrast Agent

History of Fluoroscopy

The 1950s

The 1970s

The 1980s

The 1990s

The 2000s

Types, System Set-Up and Functionality of Fluoroscopes and C-arms

Permanent/Fixed Fluoroscopic Systems

Mobile Fluoroscopic System or C-arms

Clinical Applications of Fluoroscopy and C-arms

Risks Associated with Fluoroscopy Techniques

As Low as Reasonably Achievable (ALARA)

Pulsed Fluoroscopy

Last-frame Hold

Healthcare Statistics and Demographics



4 Market Breakdown by Technology Type

Introduction

Maintenance and Warranty

Pre-owned Refurbished Systems

Technical Advances-Post-processing Software

Multimode, Hybrid Systems

Technical Advances-Dose Management

Technical Advances-PACS and DICOM Integration

Leading Companies

Global Fluoroscopy Market by System or Device Type

Hybrid Operating Rooms

Mobile Systems

Market Share

Global Market for Fixed Systems

Global Market for Mobile Systems

Global Mobile Fluoroscopic Systems or Mobile C-arms by Type



5 Market Breakdown by End User

Cardio and Vascular

Gastrointestinal

Neurology

Orthopedics

Pain Management and Trauma

Others

Market Overview

Global Market Revenue by Application

Global Market Share by Application



6 Market Breakdown by Region



7 Industry Structure

Fixed Fluoroscopy Systems

Market Leaders

Market Share

Mobile C-arms

Market Leaders

Market Share



8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patent Review

Patents by Year

Patents by Company

Patents by Country

Patents by Assignee

New Developments

Approvals in the Field of Fluoroscopy



9 Regulatory Aspects

FDA Recalls

Reimbursement

Medicare Reimbursement for Fluoroscopy Guided Procedures



10 Analysis of Market Opportunities

Factors Affecting Fluoroscopy and Mobile C-Arm Market

Market Drivers

Market Restraints and Challenges

Technology Trends

Integration of Imaging Modalities with Archiving Systems to Improve Workflow

3D Navigation Aids and Image Processing Software to Enhance Image Quality and System Capabilities

Improved Ergonomics and Flexibility

Collaborations-Mergers and Acquisitions



11 Company Profiles

Allengers Medical Systems LTD.

Canon Inc.

Carestream Health Inc.

DMS Imaging

Ecotron Co. Ltd.

GE Healthcare

GEMSS Medical Systems Co. Ltd.

Genoray Co. Ltd.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hologic Inc.

Italray Srl

Omega Medical Imaging LLC

Orthoscan Inc.

Pausch Medical GMBH

Philips Healthcare

Recorders & Medicare Systems Pvt. Ltd.

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthcare Gmbh

Stephanix Medical Imaging Solutions

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.

Villa Sistemi Medicali Spa

Whale Imaging Inc.

Ziehm Imaging GMBH



