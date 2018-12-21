Global Flying Cars Markets - Forecast to 2022: The Increasing Congestion & Overcrowding in Cities is Augmenting Growth

DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

One trend in the market is increasing adoption of private air travel.

High net worth individuals (HMIs) is a financial term used by financial institutions to designate individuals or families who own significant number of liquid assets and a certain amount in depository accounts. Financial institutions term an individual or household as NNW! based on the specific amount of wealth owned by the individual.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing congestion and overcrowding in cities.

Urban mobility or transportation can be categorized into three main types: public transportation. individual transportation. and freight transportation. The rapid urban development and increase in urban population have led to an increase in individual transportation and freight movement.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high development and ownership costs for flying cars and passenger drones.

Currently, the global flying cars market is still in the innovation phase with increasing activities associated with the design, development, and manufacturing of such vehicles. The automakers, aerospace OEMs, and various tech giants and start-ups have been investing heavily in various flying car projects.

Key Players

PAL-V

AeroMobil

Carplane

TERRAFUGIA

Lilium

EHANG

