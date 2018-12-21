Global Flying Cars Markets - Forecast to 2022: The Increasing Congestion & Overcrowding in Cities is Augmenting Growth
13:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Flying Cars Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
One trend in the market is increasing adoption of private air travel.
High net worth individuals (HMIs) is a financial term used by financial institutions to designate individuals or families who own significant number of liquid assets and a certain amount in depository accounts. Financial institutions term an individual or household as NNW! based on the specific amount of wealth owned by the individual.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing congestion and overcrowding in cities.
Urban mobility or transportation can be categorized into three main types: public transportation. individual transportation. and freight transportation. The rapid urban development and increase in urban population have led to an increase in individual transportation and freight movement.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high development and ownership costs for flying cars and passenger drones.
Currently, the global flying cars market is still in the innovation phase with increasing activities associated with the design, development, and manufacturing of such vehicles. The automakers, aerospace OEMs, and various tech giants and start-ups have been investing heavily in various flying car projects.
Key Players
- PAL-V
- AeroMobil
- Carplane
- TERRAFUGIA
- Lilium
- EHANG
Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2019
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT
- Segmentation by product
- Comparison by product
- Flying cars - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Passenger drones - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by product
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing adoption of private air travel
- Introduction of electric VTOL capabilities
- Growing demand for ultralight electric aircraft
- Inclusion of Internet of Things (IoT) and blockchain to make flying cars and passenger drones safer
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- PAL-V
- AeroMobil
- Carplane
- TERRAFUGIA
- Lilium
- EHANG
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/x8fl89/global_flying?w=5
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article