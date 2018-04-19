NEW YORK, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Flywheel Energy Storage



Flywheel Energy Storage systems store electrical energy in the form of kinetic energy. These systems are mainly used when short term back-up power is required in case of fluctuations in utility power due to power intermittency.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02464340





Technavio's analysts forecast Global Flywheel Energy Storage market to grow at a CAGR of 10.17% from 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Flywheel Energy Storage market for the period 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Flywheel Energy Storage Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amber Kinetics

• Beacon Power

• Calnetix Technologies

• GKN

• Langley Holdings

• Siemens



Market driver

• Increasing growth of data centers driven by the augmented demand for cloud-based service offerings and the rising need to improve digitization across many economies

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Competition from fossil fuels

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growth in advanced energy storage market

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02464340



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-flywheel-energy-storage-market-2018-2022-300633047.html