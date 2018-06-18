NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Systems
FUE systems are used in hair transplantation procedures for providing an improved patient experience, while avoiding extensive physician involvement, which eventually leads to a reduction in physician fatigues, increase in procedure efficiency, and increase in the transection rate.
Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global follicular unit extraction (FUE) systems market. To calculate the market size, the report includes non-robotic and robotic FUE systems in its scope.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, global follicular unit extraction (FUE) systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• HSC Development
• INFUEZ
• Restoration Robotics
• Venus Concept
• Vision Medical
Market driver
• Increased procedure efficiency
Market challenge
• High capital investment
Market trend
• Emergence of alternative treatments
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
