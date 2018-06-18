NEW YORK, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Systems



FUE systems are used in hair transplantation procedures for providing an improved patient experience, while avoiding extensive physician involvement, which eventually leads to a reduction in physician fatigues, increase in procedure efficiency, and increase in the transection rate.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439238



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) Systems Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.25% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global follicular unit extraction (FUE) systems market. To calculate the market size, the report includes non-robotic and robotic FUE systems in its scope.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, global follicular unit extraction (FUE) systems market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• HSC Development

• INFUEZ

• Restoration Robotics

• Venus Concept

• Vision Medical



Market driver

• Increased procedure efficiency

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High capital investment

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Emergence of alternative treatments

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439238



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-follicular-unit-extraction-fue-systems-market-2018-2022-300667839.html