Global Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Industry

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/552781



The report profiles 153 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Alpro UK Ltd.

- Amys Kitchen, Inc.

- Barry Callebaut Group

- Daiya Foods, Inc.

- Doves Farm Foods Ltd.

- Dr. Schär







FOOD ALLERGY AND INTOLERANCE PRODUCTS MCP-6441 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Disclaimers

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

A. Gluten-free

B. Lactose-Free

C. Others



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products - Essential for People Suffering from Food Allergies, Sensitivities and Intolerances

Prevalence of Food Allergy - A Statistical Insight

Select Foods that Commonly Cause Allergic Reactions in Select Countries

Food Allergy and Intolerance Products Positioned for Strong Growth

'Free From' Foods - A Transformative Trend in the Food Industry

Competitive Landscape

Competition in the Gluten-Free Products Market



2. GROWTH DRIVERS, TRENDS & ISSUES

Lactose-free Products: Rising Incidence of Lactose Intolerance and Sensitivity Fuels Growth

Lactose-free Dairy Products Grab Major Share of Lactose-free Products Market

Table 1: Lactose Content of Dairy and Select Dairy Products (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lactose-free Cheese Market: Perceived Health Benefits and Lactose-Intolerance Drive Sales

Gluten-free Products Market: Addressing the Needs of Gluten Sensitive Individuals

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Growth

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Spurs Opportunities for Gluten-Free Products

Health Conscious Consumers - Key Demand Drivers of Gluten- Free Products

Growing Demand for Gluten Free Foods among Millennials

Global Millennial Population Facts & Figures: Important Opportunity Indicators

Table 2: Millennial Population as a Percentage (%) of Total Population in Developing Countries: 2018E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Global Millennials Population by Region (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Millennials for North America, Europe, China & Japan, Latin America and Rest of World (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gluten-Free Trend Gains Prominence in Bakery Products Market

Gluten-free Beverages Market - Health Advantages Spur Growth

Gluten-free Snacks: Growing in Popularity

Taste Remains Key to Success

Grocery Stores - The Most Common Distribution Channel for Gluten Free Products

Table 4: Global Gluten-Free Products Market by Distribution Channel (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Club Stores, Drug Stores, Grocery Stores, Independent Health Food Stores, Mass Merchandisers and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Allergen-Free Snacks - A Vibrant Category

Egg-Free Products - A Niche Segment with Promising Growth Potential

Celebrity Endorsements Lift Popularity Levels

Product Labeling - Crucial to Food Allergy and Intolerance Products

Broader Availability of Products Encourage Market Growth

Retail Scenario

Favorable Demographic and Economic Trends Signals Market Growth Opportunities

Ballooning Global Population

Table 5: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000, 2010, 2017, 2030P, and 2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Middle Class Population

Table 6: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Urban Population

Table 7: Urban Population Worldwide in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rise in Disposable Incomes

Regulatory Environment

Codex Alimentarius Commission Committee

United States

EU Labelling Directive

Australia

Canada



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Introduction

Gluten-free Products

Lactose-free Products

Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products

The Big Eight

Historical Review

Factors Propelling Food Allergy

Rationale of Food Allergy

Immune-mediated Response

IgE Antibodies Reaction

IgE-mediated Ailments

Non-IgE Antibodies Reaction

Non-IgE mediated Ailments

Celiac Disease

Non-immune-mediated Response

Signs and Symptoms of Food Allergy

Angioedema

Common Food Allergy (CFA) Symptoms

Anaphylaxis

Exercise-Stimulated Food Allergy Symptoms

Pollen Food Allergy Symptoms

Major Types of Food Allergy

Egg Allergy

Milk Allergy

Wheat Allergy

Gluten Sensitivity

Soy Allergy

Rare Food Allergies

Major Sources & Ingredients of Allergy Triggering Food Products

Diagnosis of Food Allergy

Different Diagnoses Types

Allergy Testing Methods

Management of Allergic Reactions

Pathophysiology

Alternative Techniques

Special Diets

Acupressure and Acupuncture

Herbal Remedies

Conflicting Views on Food Allergies

Food Intolerance

Food Intolerance vs Food Allergy

Factors Triggering Food Intolerance

Symptoms of Food Intolerance

Type of Food Reactions

Types of Food Intolerance

Carbohydrate Intolerance

Histamine Intolerance

Tyramine Sensitivity

Sensitivity to Food Additives

Diagnosis of Food Intolerance

Treatment of Food Intolerance



4. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

Central Foods Launches New Gluten-free Chicken Products

Kidfresh to Launch Gluten Free & Organic Kids' Meals

Paramount Introduces New Gluten-Free Products

Müller Unveils New Lactose-Free Yogurts for the UK Market

Valio Introduces New Range of Lactose-free Ice Creams in Russia and Finland

Clover Sonoma Introduces Non-GMO Project Verified Lactose Free Milk

Prewett's Launches New Gluten-Free Chocoful Caramel

Schär Unveils New Gluten-free Products in the UK

Pamela's Products Launches Gluten Free Pastas and Pasta Meals

Drupe Food Introduces Lactose-Free Vegan Milk in India

Ingredion Launches Gluten-free Tapioca Flour



5. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Celebrate Brands Acquires Green Plate Foods

GreenSpace Brands Takes Over Galaxy Nutritional Foods

Arla Foods to Invest in Production Facility for Lactose-Free Milk in UK

Bounty Brands Takes Over Bezgluten



6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Alpro UK Ltd. (UK)

Amy's Kitchen, Inc. (USA)

Barry Callebaut Group (Switzerland)

Daiya Foods, Inc. (Canada)

Doves Farm Foods Ltd. (UK)

Dr. Schär (Italy)

Dr Schär UK Ltd (UK)

Ener-G Foods, Inc. (USA)

Enjoy Life Foods (USA)

Galaxy Nutritional Foods, Inc. (USA)

General Mills, Inc. (USA)

Gluten Free Foods Ltd. (UK)

Glutino Food Group (Canada)

Green Valley Organics (USA)

Kellogg Company (USA)

Nature's Path Foods, Inc. (USA)

Pamela's Products, Inc. (USA)

Semper AB (Sweden)

Sweet William Pty., Ltd. (Australia)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (USA)

The Kraft Heinz Company (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market by Product Segment

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Lactose-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Lactose-free Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Lactose-free Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Incidences of Food Allergy and Intolerance on the Rise among Americans

Free-From and Allergy-Friendly Foods Surge in Demand, Bodes Well for Market

Millennials Continue to Remain the Most Important Consumer Group

Consumer Move towards Selective Food Avoidance Reshaping Food Industry

Rising Incidence of Gluten Intolerance and Shift towards Healthy Diets Bolsters Sales of Gluten-free Products

Table 20: Gluten-free Foods Market in the US (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Baking Mixes, Cold Cereal, Cookies, Crackers, Flour, Fresh Bread, Frozen Bread/Dough, Pasta and Salty Snacks (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Gluten-free Market Driven by Health Conscious Consumers

Gluten-free Cereals: An Established Segment

Gluten-free Snacks Transform Snacking Habits of Americans

New Gluten-free Offerings Rank High on Taste

Growing Focus on Gluten-free Products Spurs Demand for Ancient Grains

Soy Ingredients - Identification and Precaution

Regulatory Overview

US FDA Implements Gluten-free Labeling Guidelines for Food Manufacturers

FALCPA

Legislation Related to Gluten-free Labeling Claims

Product Introductions/Innovations

Strategic Corporate Development

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 21: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: US Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: US 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 24: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Canadian Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Europe - A Leading Gluten-free Products Market

Table 27: Gluten-Free Foods Market in Europe (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Product - Baby Food, Baked Goods, Biscuits, Breakfast Cereals, Pasta and Ready Meals (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Regulatory Overview

EU FIC Regulation

Soy Allergy Regulations

Egg Allergy Regulations

Labeling Guidelines for Products Containing Artificial Colors

B.Market Analytics

Table 28: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: European Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: European Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: European 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country

Table 34: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: European Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: European 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3a. FRANCE

Market Analysis

Table 37: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: French Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: French Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3b. GERMANY

Market Analysis

Table 41: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: German Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: German Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Italy - A Leading Market for Gluten-free Products

Table 45: Gluten-Free Foods Market in Italy (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Product - Baby Food, Baked Goods, Biscuits, Pasta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: Leading Players in the Italian Gluten-free Products Market (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Dr Schär and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 47: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: Italian Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: Italian Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Incidences of Food Allergies Drive Growth in Free- From Foods Market

Gluten-free Products Record Strong Rise in Sales

Table 51: Gluten-Free Products Market in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Product Category - Baked Goods, Breakfast Cereals, Pasta, Ready Meals and Sweet Biscuits (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lactose-Free Market: On the Rise

Table 52: Lactose-Free Dairy Products Market in the UK (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Product - Cheese, Milk, Yogurt and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strategic Corporate Developments

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 53: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: UK Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: UK Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease and Gluten Sensitivity Spurs Demand for Gluten-free Products

Table 57: Gluten-free Products Market in Spain (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Consumption by Product - Bakery, Biscuits, Bread, Cereals, Flour, Frozen Products, Pasta and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Lactose-Free Products - A Dynamic Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 58: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Spanish Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Spanish Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3f. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Russia

Table 62: Leading Players in the Russian Gluten-Free Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Retail Value Sales by Danone, Hero Group and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Product Launch

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. ASIA-PACIFIC

Market Analysis

Table 67: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country

Table 73: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Gluten-free and Wheat-free Products - A Nascent Market

Lactose-Free Foods: A Promising Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 76: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: Chinese Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Chinese Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Select Markets

Australia

Rising Incidence of Food Intolerance Augurs Well for Market Growth

Table 80: Proportion of Population Affected by Food Intolerance in Australia for Select Foods

Gluten Free Products Continue to Find Favor among Australians

Table 81: Leading Players in the Australian Food Intolerance Products Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Freedom Foods, Goodman Fielder, Murray Goulburn, Nestle, Nutricia, Parmalat, Woolworths and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Rising Popularity of Non-Dairy Milk Alternatives

Table 82: Non-Dairy Milk Market in Australia (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Almond Milk, Coconut Milk, Rice Milk, Soy Milk and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Australia and New Zealand - Regulatory Labelling Overview

India

Food Allergies and Intolerances on the Rise among Indians

Rising Incidence of Celiac Disease Creates Pressing Need for Gluten-free Diets

Concerns over Growing Lactose Intolerance Drive Sales of Lactose-free Foods

Indonesia

Rising Awareness of Food Allergies and Celiac Disease Drives Market Growth

Table 83: Health and Wellness Market in Indonesia (2017): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Category (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Japan

Malaysia

Thailand

Product Launch

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 88: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Latin American Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Latin American Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Market for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country

Table 94: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Latin American Historic Review for Gluten-free Products by Region/ Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Gluten-free Products by Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. BRAZIL

Market Analysis

Table 97: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Brazilian Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Brazilian Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Market Analysis

Table 101: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Latin-America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Latin-America Historic Review for Gluten-free Products Market Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. REST OF WORLD

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Middle East Gluten-free Market: A Nascent Market with Tremendous Growth Potential

Strategic Corporate Development

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Rest of World Historic Review for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Food Allergy & Intolerance Products by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Gluten-free, Lactose-free and Other Food Allergy & Intolerance Products Markets for Years 2011, 2018 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 153 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 161) The United States (77) Canada (6) Europe (59) - France (5) - Germany (2) - The United Kingdom (34) - Italy (4) - Rest of Europe (14) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (15) Middle East (1) Latin America (2) Africa (1)

