Global Food Blenders & Mixers Market 2020-2025 - Featuring GEA Group, Tetra Laval International, SPX Flow and Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Food Blenders & Mixers Market by Type (High Shear, Shaft, Ribbon Mixer, Double Cone, Planetary Mixer, Screw Mixer & Blender), Application (Bakery, Dairy, Beverage, Confectionery), Technology, Mode of Operation, and Region - Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food blenders & mixers market is estimated at USD 7.2 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8%, to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2025.

Key drivers include changing consumer expectations in terms of food processing as well as the rising development of new technologies for food & beverage blending is boosting the market growth for food blenders & mixers.



Mixing is the primary operation required in transforming raw ingredients into food for human consumption. To overcome such challenges, there have been multiple advancements in the food & beverage processing industry, of which one includes the adoption of the food blenders & mixers equipment, that help in processing various food & beverage products belonging to the bakery, dairy, confectionery, and other industries. Thus, increasing developments have increased the demand for food blenders & mixers market. However, limited awareness and infrastructure for food blenders in few underdeveloped and developing markets are hampering the market growth.



Beverage is projected as the dominating segment during the forecast period.



The beverage industry is witnessing an incrementally rising demand in the global market for blenders and mixers, by application, owing to the fact that mixing and blending is a vital part of beverage processing. Also, the European and North American markets have higher demands for beverages. Thus, beverage manufacturers in those regions invest in the mixing and blending equipment for gaining higher yields and volumes.



The growing demand for functional beverages, requiring fortification of various nutritional ingredients in the final products, is expected to further bolster the demand for mixers and blenders in the coming years.



The high shear segment is estimated to dominate the market.



The high shear mixer type of food blender & mixer accounted for a larger market share, as compared to the other types. A high shear mixer helps food & beverage processors in dispersing or transporting one phase or an ingredient in the solid, liquid, or gaseous forms into the liquid form, through which it normally turns immiscible. Also, high shear mixers help processors accomplish multiple objectives, including homogenization, emulsification, powder wet-out, and deagglomeration. Owing to the high use of mixers in the beverage application industry, the market for high shear mixers is dominating the market for food blenders and mixers market, by type.



High shear mixers are widely used fluid-based product mixing, and thus, the growing beverage industry is ultimately driving the growth for high shear mixers. Also, the players across developed regions such as North America and Europe have relatively higher investment potential, which has resulted in the higher adopting of high shear mixers for beverages and dairy-based product processing.



The batch mixing segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the food blenders & mixers market in 2020, by technology.



Batch mixing technology mixers & blenders are majorly consumed in diverse manufacturing and processing food industries that aim to produce products and materials in specified amounts or groups. Batch mixing equipment is largely preferred where many formulations are produced on the same production line or from a similar type of application, for instance, bakery dough and preparations.



The batch mixing technology is used in applications where ingredient properties change over time, the production quantities are small, and strict control of mix composition is required. Hence, owing to the cost-effectiveness, desired quality in products, and homogeneity & customization options offered, the batch mixing technology segment dominated the market for food blenders & mixers, by technology. However, the growing demand from food and beverage companies is expected to drive the market for continuous mixing technology blenders and mixers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Food Blenders & Mixers Market

4.2 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Region

4.3 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Application

4.4 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Technology

4.5 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Type

4.6 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Mode of Operation

4.7 Europe: Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Application & Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Parent Industry Ecosystem/Market Map

5.4 YC & YCC Shift

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Patent Analysis

5.7 Industry Insights

5.8 Technology Description

5.9 Supply Chain

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6 Case Study Analysis

6.1 Case Studies on Top Industry Innovations' Best Practices



7 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Batch

7.3 Continuous



8 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 High Shear Mixers

8.3 Shaft Mixers

8.4 Ribbon Blenders

8.5 Double Cone Blenders

8.6 Planetary Mixers

8.7 Screw Blenders & Mixers

8.8 Other Types



9 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Mode of Operation



10 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Bakery Products

10.3 Dairy Products

10.4 Beverages

10.5 Meat, Poultry, Fish, and Seafood

10.6 Confectioneries

10.7 Other Applications



11 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Brand

11.1 Introduction



12 Food Blenders & Mixers Market, by Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 PEST Analysis

12.3 North America

12.4 Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.6 South America

12.7 Middle East & Africa



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Market Evaluation Framework

13.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.4 Start-Up Micro Quadrant

13.5 Market Share Analysis, 2019

13.6 Competitive Scenario



14 List of Companies in the Food Blenders & Mixers Market Ecosystem



15 Company Profiles

15.1 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

15.2 Tetra Laval International SA

15.3 SPX Flow Inc.

15.4 Alfa Laval Corporate AB

15.5 Marel HF

15.6 Krones AG

15.7 Sulzer AG

15.8 Buhler Industries Inc.

15.9 John Bean Technologies Corporation

15.10 KHS GmbH

15.11 Hosokawa Micron Limited



16 Company Profiles (Start-Ups/SMEs)

16.1 Amixon Mixing Technologies

16.2 Primix B.V.

16.3 Q-Pumps Inc.

16.4 Technosilos AP

16.5 Admix Inc.

16.6 Cabbage Shredders

16.7 Nano Pharm Tech Machinery Equipment Co. Ltd.

16.8 TGD Makine San. Ve Tic. Ltd.

16.9 Automated Process Equipment Corporation (APEC)

16.10 STK Makina



