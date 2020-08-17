Global Food Cans Market Outlook to 2027 - Aluminium Sector Poised for Strong Growth

DUBLIN, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Cans Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Cans market accounted for $21.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $33.94 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Increasing awareness among consumers and growing demand for food & beverage metallic can products are major factors propelling market growth. However, increasing demand for alternatives such as flexible plastics in the food industry is hampering the growth of the market.



Food cans are leakage, tamper-proof and maintain the nutritional value of the product. Food cans are highly preferred by consumers, especially for dry and granular food products. Food cans witness high demand every year, with millions of food cans manufactured worldwide.



Based on material, the aluminium segment is forecast to experience strong growth during the forecast period owing to its resistant to corrosion and the fact that it has one of the longest shelf lives of any type of packaging. The lightweight and easy stackability of these cans provide storage and shipping efficiencies and limits overall transportation carbon emissions through logistics and supply chains, thus driving its adoption in packaging. Also, aluminium cans deliver 100 per cent protection against oxygen, light, moisture, and other contaminants.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of COVID-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Cans Market, By Product

5.1 Introduction

5.2 2-Piece Cans

5.3 3-Piece Cans



6 Global Food Cans Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Round Cans

6.3 Bowl Cans

6.4 Shaped Cans



7 Global Food Cans Market, By Material

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Aluminium

7.3 Steel

7.4 Plastic

7.5 Paperboard



8 Global Food Cans Market, By Capacity

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Less than 100gm

8.3 100gm - 300gm

8.4 300gm - 500gm

8.5 More than 500 gm



9 Global Food Cans Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Pet Food

9.3 Convenience Food

9.4 Fish & Seafood

9.5 Fruits & Vegetables

9.6 Adult Food

9.7 Infant Food

9.8 Frozen Food

9.9 Beans

9.10 Tea & Coffee

9.11 Sauces, Jams and Pickles

9.12 Bakery & Confectionary

9.13 Meat & Poultry



10 Global Food Cans Market, By Geography

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 South America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Key Developments

11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.3 New Product Launch

11.4 Expansions

11.5 Other Key Strategies



12 Company Profiling

12.1 Ardagh Group

12.2 Wells Can Company

12.3 Kian Joo Group

12.4 CPMC Holdings

12.5 Kingcan Holdings Limited

12.6 CAN-PACK S.A

12.7 Tetra Laval International S.A.

12.8 Aaron Packaging, Inc.

12.9 Crown Holdings

12.10 Ball Corporation



