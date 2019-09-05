Global Food E-Commerce Markets Analysis 2013-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2028
Sep 05, 2019, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 The "Global Food E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global food e-commerce (i.e., online grocery, or e-grocery) market including key trends in major regions and national markets. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Year by year historical market volatility is also addressed. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their competitive strategies.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- China, the US, & Japan Lead in Online Food Shopping
- Retailers Ramp Up Same-Day Delivery Services Across Major Cities
- Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships Are Key Competitive Strategies for E-Grocery Players
2. Global Market Overview
- Key Findings
- Historical Market Trends
- Factors Impacting Demand
- Global Internet Connections
- E-Commerce Spending Trends by Income Level
- Population Size & Urbanization Rates
- Infrastructure & Geography
- Mobile Payment Formats & Usage
- Competition from Brick & Mortar Retailers
- Key Food & Drink Products Purchased Online
- Order Fulfillment
- Order Picking & Packing
- Delivery Options
- Opportunities
- Advantages for Consumers
- Same-Day Delivery
- Online-to-Offline (O2O) Experience
- Penetration of Rural Areas
- Last-Mile Delivery
- Legal & Regulatory Environment
- Antitrust
- Consumer Privacy & Data Protection
- Value-Added Tax (VAT) & Cross-Border Sales
- Food-Safety Regulations & Standards
- Liability in Employing Third-Party Delivery Firms
3. Regional Outlook
- Demand Forecast by Region
- North America
- North America: Market Position
- North America: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Table North America: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)
- North America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- Europe: Market Position
- Europe: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Europe: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Asia/Pacific
- Asia/Pacific: Market Position
- Asia/Pacific: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Asia/Pacific: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- India
- Latin America
- Latin America: Market Position
- Latin America: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Latin America: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
- Africa/Mideast
- Africa/Mideast: Market Position
- Africa/Mideast: Sales Trends & Forecast
- Africa/Mideast: Leading E-Grocery Retailers
4. Online Grocery Providers
- Key Findings
- Food E-Commerce Vendors by Type
- Online Grocery Order & Fulfillment Process
- Pure-Play Online Retailers
- Brick & Mortar Retailers
- Third-Party Service Providers
- Leaders in Food E-Commerce
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com
- JD.com
- Walmart
- Other Major Food E-Commerce Retailers
- Mergers & Acquisitions
- Selected Acquisitions & Divestitures
- Cooperative Agreements
- Selected Cooperative Agreements
5. Appendix
- Scope
- Relevant NAICS & SIC Codes
- Relevant NACE Codes
- Definitions
- General
- E-Commerce Retailers
- Order Fulfillment & Payment Methods
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
- A Comprehensive Approach to Data Analysis
- High-Quality, Industry-Leading Market Research
- Study-Specific Methodology
- Macroeconomic & Demographic Indicators
- Purchasing Power Parity
- Sources
- Associations & Agencies
- Related Studies & Reports
- Country Lists by Region
- Macroeconomic Assumptions
- Global Economic Outlook
- Global Population
- Global Per Capita GDP Outlook
- Global Personal Consumption Expenditures
- Global Food & Beverage Manufacturing Outlook
Companies Mentioned
- Alibaba Group
- Amazon.com
- JD.com
- Walmart
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cc2k64
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article