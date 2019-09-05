Global Food E-Commerce Markets Analysis 2013-2018 & Forecasts 2019-2023 & 2028

DUBLIN, Sept. 5, 2019 The "Global Food E-Commerce" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, and growth of the global food e-commerce (i.e., online grocery, or e-grocery) market including key trends in major regions and national markets. Historical data are provided for 2013 and 2018 with forecasts for 2023 and 2028. Year by year historical market volatility is also addressed. Data are provided in dollar value. Also included is an analysis of the industry key players and their competitive strategies.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

China , the US, & Japan Lead in Online Food Shopping

, the US, & Japan Lead in Online Food Shopping Retailers Ramp Up Same-Day Delivery Services Across Major Cities

Acquisitions & Strategic Partnerships Are Key Competitive Strategies for E-Grocery Players

2. Global Market Overview

Key Findings

Historical Market Trends

Factors Impacting Demand

Global Internet Connections

E-Commerce Spending Trends by Income Level

Population Size & Urbanization Rates

Infrastructure & Geography

Mobile Payment Formats & Usage

Competition from Brick & Mortar Retailers

Key Food & Drink Products Purchased Online

Order Fulfillment

Order Picking & Packing

Delivery Options

Opportunities

Advantages for Consumers

Same-Day Delivery

Online-to-Offline (O2O) Experience

Penetration of Rural Areas

Last-Mile Delivery

Legal & Regulatory Environment

Antitrust

Consumer Privacy & Data Protection

Value-Added Tax (VAT) & Cross-Border Sales

Food-Safety Regulations & Standards

Liability in Employing Third-Party Delivery Firms

3. Regional Outlook

Demand Forecast by Region

North America

North America : Market Position

: Market Position North America : Sales Trends & Forecast

: Sales Trends & Forecast Table North America : Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars)

: Food E-Commerce Sales by Country, 2013 - 2028 (billion dollars) North America : Leading E-Grocery Retailers

: Leading E-Grocery Retailers United States

Canada

Europe

Europe : Market Position

: Market Position Europe : Sales Trends & Forecast

: Sales Trends & Forecast Europe : Leading E-Grocery Retailers

: Leading E-Grocery Retailers United Kingdom

Germany

France

Asia/Pacific

Asia/Pacific : Market Position

: Market Position Asia/Pacific : Sales Trends & Forecast

: Sales Trends & Forecast Asia/Pacific : Leading E-Grocery Retailers

: Leading E-Grocery Retailers China

Japan

South Korea

India

Latin America

Latin America : Market Position

: Market Position Latin America : Sales Trends & Forecast

: Sales Trends & Forecast Latin America : Leading E-Grocery Retailers

: Leading E-Grocery Retailers Africa /Mideast

/Mideast Africa /Mideast: Market Position

/Mideast: Market Position Africa /Mideast: Sales Trends & Forecast

/Mideast: Sales Trends & Forecast Africa /Mideast: Leading E-Grocery Retailers

4. Online Grocery Providers

Key Findings

Food E-Commerce Vendors by Type

Online Grocery Order & Fulfillment Process

Pure-Play Online Retailers

Brick & Mortar Retailers

Third-Party Service Providers

Leaders in Food E-Commerce

Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

JD.com

Walmart

Other Major Food E-Commerce Retailers

Mergers & Acquisitions

Selected Acquisitions & Divestitures

Cooperative Agreements

Selected Cooperative Agreements

5. Appendix

Scope

Relevant NAICS & SIC Codes

Relevant NACE Codes

Definitions

General

E-Commerce Retailers

Order Fulfillment & Payment Methods

Abbreviations

Methodology

A Comprehensive Approach to Data Analysis

High-Quality, Industry-Leading Market Research

Study-Specific Methodology

Macroeconomic & Demographic Indicators

Purchasing Power Parity

Sources

Associations & Agencies

Related Studies & Reports

Country Lists by Region

Macroeconomic Assumptions

Global Economic Outlook

Global Population

Global Per Capita GDP Outlook

Global Personal Consumption Expenditures

Global Food & Beverage Manufacturing Outlook

Companies Mentioned



Alibaba Group

Amazon.com

JD.com

Walmart

