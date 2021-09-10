Global Food Encapsulation Market Report 2021: Market to Surpass $50 Billion by 2027 - Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
DUBLIN, Sept. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Encapsulation - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Food Encapsulation Market to Reach $50.8 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Food Encapsulation estimated at US$33.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$50.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Probiotics & Prebiotics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$10.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Vitamins segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
The Food Encapsulation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 5.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Minerals Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Minerals segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$6.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.3% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Food Encapsulation - A Quick Primer
- Recent Market Activity
- Encapsulation Entails Improved Functionality
- Global Food Encapsulation Market Set for a Steady Growth
- Growing Demand for Health-based Foods Spur Growth in Food Encapsulation Market
- Growth Drivers - In a Nutshell
- Analysis by Technology
- Market by Core Phase
- Micro-Encapsulation of Probiotics to Drive Growth
- Functional Foods - A Major Growth Driver
- Food Additives Propel Market Expansion
- Emerging Markets to Take Over from Developed Markets
- Market Challenges
- Competition
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Boom in Functional Foods Boosts Prospects
- Polysaccharides Shell Material Dominates the Global Food Encapsulation Market
- The Emergence of Micro-Encapsulation Bodes Well for the Market
- Expanding Applications Drive Product Innovations
- Customized Encapsulation to Unlock Opportunities
- Rise of Nanotechnology in the Food Sector Offers Improved Prospects
- Nano-Encapsulated Food Additives - An Emerging Area
- Nanoencapsulation Vis-a-Vis Conventional Encapsulation Technologies
- Nanoencapsulation Improves Delivery and Bioavailability
- New Nutraceutical Nanoencapsulation Method to Enrich Transparent Beverages
- Marine Nutraceutical Products Offer Potential Growth Prospects
- Surging Popularity of Omega-3 as the Most Coveted Heart-Healthy Ingredient Drives Strong Market Growth
- Health Benefits of Omega-3 Fatty Acids Drive Demand in Supplements and Functional Foods
- Omega-3 Supplementation Essential for Maintaining Cognitive Function in Older People
- Encapsulation of Essential Oils - The Future of Food Preservation
- Enzyme Encapsulation - The Future of Bakery/Dairy Industries
- Popularity of Yogurt to Promote Encapsulation Technologies
- Promotional Programs & Innovations in Flavors Spur Growth
- Yogurt Drinks: A Market with High Growth Potential
- TECHNOLOGICAL INNOVATIONS IN THE RECENT PAST
- The Field of Encapsulation Marked by Innovation Galore
- Nano Liposomes to Encapsulate Preservatives
- Erythritol Crystals to Improve Flavor Encapsulation
- Smart Capsules to Improve Bioactive Ingredient Delivery
- New Technology Enables Sprinkling of Supplements on Foods
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
