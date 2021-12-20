Global Food Encapsulation Markets to 2026: An Emerging Market with Steady Growth Potential

DUBLIN, Dec. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Encapsulation Market by Shell Material (Polysaccharides, Emulsifiers, Lipids, Proteins), Technology (Microencapsulation, Nanoencapsulation, Hybrid Encapsulation), Application, Method, Core Phase, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global food encapsulation market is estimated to be valued at USD 10.6 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 15.6 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 8.0%

Encapsulation is majorly done to produce particles that can control mass transport behavior. The diffusion of the material is prevented by the shell material used in encapsulation.

Encapsulants act as the wall material and protect the core that consists of a sensitive bioactive agent, from water, oxygen, and light, to avoid any reaction on the core phase. The materials used for the encapsulation of food bioactive agents must be food-grade because they are incorporated into foods.

The Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth of 9.1% during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has shown growth in the food encapsulation market in recent times. The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for food encapsulation over the next five years. The major reasons affecting the growth of the food encapsulation market and propelling the demand for encapsulation in the region are the increasing number of health-conscious consumers, increasing the demand for functional food products.

Furthermore, the rapid urbanization in the region and the growing busier lifestyles of consumers increase the demand for convenience food. The convenience of packaged food needs to be processed so that the taste, flavor, and aroma of the food remains for a longer duration. Also, retailers and consumers demand higher shelf life for these packaged food products.

Aspartame is the most widely encapsulated artificial sweetener.

Sweeteners do not contain calories of carbohydrates and do not have a glycemic or cariogenic effect. They are a low-energy value substance, providing a sweet taste to food products. Sweeteners are used as alternatives for sugar in numerous sweet-tasting products. They witness high demand in the food industry. However, their application or use is not effortlessly possible. For facilitating their application and protecting and extending the sweetness sensation of sweeteners, encapsulation is performed on them. The most encapsulated sweetener is aspartame.

The major reason behind this encapsulation of sweeteners is the stabilization and extension of the sweetness release of the sugar substitute. The simplest example of an application of encapsulated sweeteners is sugar-free chewing gums and chewable confections. The encapsulated sweeteners in chewing gums and chewable confections help in maintaining the prolonged sweet taste during chewing.

Encapsulation of dairy products helps in enhancing the visual appeal and characteristics of bioactive agents.

The developing interest of consumers towards natural ingredients has resulted in the use of bioactive compounds in dairy applications. Encapsulation helps in storing the characteristics of active agents properly by encapsulating them in a shell material. Encapsulation protects the physical and chemical properties of active compounds during food production. It helps in providing improved stability of these bioactive agents.

Encapsulation also helps in reducing the losses of bioactive compounds during the manufacturing of products. The oxidation of plant and animal oil used in products is reduced by encapsulation, which results in improved safety of products. Encapsulation also helps in improving the aromas and flavors arising from directly using oils in food products. These numerous benefits of encapsulation in the dairy industry are driving the demand for encapsulation.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Demand for Encapsulated Flavors and Colors from the Convenience Food Sector

Increase in the Consumption of Nutritional Convenience and Fortified Food

Innovative Food Encapsulation Technologies Enhancing Market Penetration

Adoption of Technologies, Such as Nanoencapsulation, in Niche Applications

Restraints

High Cost of Encapsulated Ingredients Hindering Mass Commercialization

Higher Cost for Functional Food Products due to the Inclusion of Healthier or Naturally Sourced Ingredients

Opportunities

Development of Advanced Technologies to Bridge Various Gaps in the Food Industry

Reducing Capsule Size and Increasing Bioavailability

Multicomponent Delivery System

Government Support and Improving Economic Conditions in Developing Nations

Challenges

Lack of Commercialization in the European Market due to Stringent Regulations

Stability of Microencapsulated Ingredients in a Varying Atmosphere

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market Dynamics

Case Studies Analysis

Use Case 1: Kerry Used Coating Crumb Technology to Create Appealing Products

Use Case 2: Global Initiative to Reform It's Dairy Products to Clean Label

Cargill, Incorporated (US)

BASF SE ( Germany )

) DuPont (US)

DSM ( Netherlands )

) FrieslandCampina ( Netherlands )

) Kerry (Ireland)

Ingredion ( Switzerland )

) International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF (US)

Symrise ( Germany )

) Sensient Technologies Corporation (US)

Blachem Inc. (US)

Firmenich SA ( Switzerland )

) Vitablend ( Netherlands )

) Advanced Bionutrition Corp (US)

Encpasys LLC (US)

Clextral ( France )

) Sphera Encapsulation ( Italy )

) Aveka (US)

Lycored ( Israel )

) Tastetech (US)

