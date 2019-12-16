Global Food Packaging Markets to 2028: Bioplastic, Recycled, Renewable Materials, High-Performance Barrier Materials, Holographic Foil

DUBLIN, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food packaging market size and outlook report, by packaging materials (glass packaging, metal packaging, paper packaging, plastic packaging, others), by applications, by packaging machinery, by food legislation, by demand, by volume and value terms, 2019- 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering

Food is one of the largest consumers of packaging materials. However, there is a vast diversity and individual influences in the food packaging market. Innovations remain a vital driving force behind the dynamic nature of the food industry and the food packaging market. More and more companies are concentrating on reducing the volume of packaging materials. Packaging has been becoming smaller, and multipack with flexibility and transparency is proving a key attribute. Cost reduction strategies are also driving some of the innovations.



Beyond the role of providing a barrier against the invasion of microorganisms, food packaging now provides various pivotal functions such as active packaging, modified atmosphere packaging (MAP), edible films and coatings, smart and intelligent packaging etc.



Materials substitution is also becoming a new norm, where traditional materials are reshaping and repositioning themselves, while new and advanced materials are spearheading in the market. Bioplastic, recycled, renewable materials, high-performance barrier materials and holographic foil are some of the few trends influencing food packaging landscape.



Why this report is unique, and a must-read for the food packaging market?



In this report, the author is analysing the global food packaging market in the backdrop of the future direction of various packaging materials.

The report addresses the following key issues:

How will the global food packaging market perform over the next ten years?

Which type of packaging has the highest market share and its future position status?

How are the brand owners choosing packaging types?

What are the cost-cutting strategies in the food packaging supply chain?

Which packaging materials will dominate the market on what basis?

How the packaging machinery market structured?

How will each region perform with their own set of specific challenges and opportunities?

Where are the high growth markets and why?

How is the demand influenced by end-use sectors perspective?

What will be the key trends and developments in the food packaging industry?

What will be the key drivers and restraints in the industry?

How would the regulatory framework impact the demand for food packaging market?

What packaging strategies should food companies follow to reposition themselves in the tough competition?

Why should you read this report?

The full global food packaging market coverage in both volume and value terms

Detailed demand projections of 23 national markets

Detailed demand assessment and forecasts of glass packaging, metal packaging, corrugated packaging, folding carton packaging, flexible paper packaging, plastic packaging, flexible plastic packaging, rigid plastic packaging, others packaging.

Analysis of six end-use sectors of rigid plastic packaging: Bakery, dairy, produce (fruits and vegetables), meat, poultry, & seafood, grain, others

Food packaging market segmentation by six packaging equipment: Bakery, dairy, produce (fruits and vegetables), meat, poultry, & seafood, grain, others

Leading companies in the food packaging market

Comprehensive statistical appendices and all supportive data in Excel

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

1.1 Data Dashboard

1.2 Key Takeaways



2. Introduction and Methodology

2.1 Scope and objective

2.2 Methodology and assumptions



3. Food Packaging by Geography

3.1 Asia Food Packaging

3.1.1 Analysis and Forecast

3.1.2 Country Statistical Review

3.1.2.1 China

3.1.2.2 India

3.1.2.3 Indonesia

3.1.2.4 Japan

3.1.2.5 South Korea

3.1.2.6 Rest of Asia

3.2 Europe Food Packaging

3.2.1 Analysis and Forecast

3.2.2 Country Statistical Review

3.2.2.1 France

3.2.2.2 Germany

3.2.2.3 Italy

3.2.2.4 Russia

3.2.2.5 Turkey

3.2.2.6 Ukraine

3.2.2.7 United Kingdom

3.2.2.8 Rest of Europe

3.3 North America Food Packaging

3.3.1 Analysis and Forecast

3.3.2 Country Statistical Review

3.3.2.1 Canada

3.3.2.2 Mexico

3.3.2.3 US

3.4 Central and South America Food Packaging

3.4.1 Analysis and Forecast

3.4.2 Country Statistical Review

3.4.2.1 Argentina

3.4.2.2 Brazil

3.4.2.3 Rest of Central and South America

3.5 Middle East, Africa and Oceania Food Packaging

3.5.1 Analysis and Forecast

3.5.2 Country Statistical Review

3.5.2.1 Egypt

3.5.2.2 Saudi Arabia

3.5.2.3 South Africa

3.5.2.4 UAE

3.5.2.5 Australia

3.5.2.6 New Zealand

3.5.2.7 Rest of Middle East & Africa



4. Food Packaging by Packaging Materials Types

4.1 Glass packaging

4.2 Metal packaging

4:3 Paper packaging

4.3.1 Corrugated Packaging

4.3.2 Folding Carton Packaging

4.3.3 Flexible Paper Packaging

4.4 Plastic packaging

4.4.1 Flexible Plastic Packaging

4.4.2 Rigid Plastic Packaging

4.5 Others packaging



5. Food Packaging Industry by End Users

5.1 Bakery

5.2 Dairy

5.3 Produce (Fruits and Vegetables)

5.4 Meat, Poultry, & Seafood

5.5 Grain

5.6 Others



6. Food Packaging Machinery Industry by End Users

6.1 Bakery

6.2 Dairy

6.3 Grain

6.4 Produce (Fruits and Vegetables)

6.5 Meat, Poultry and Seafood

6.6 Others



7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 Key companies developments



8. Legislative and Regulatory Framework for Food Packaging

8.1 Overview of the major markets



