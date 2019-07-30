Global Food Safety Diagnostics (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) Market to 2023
Jul 30, 2019, 11:30 ET
DUBLIN, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Diagnostics: The World Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Food Safety Diagnostics: The World Market presents a detailed examination of the markets for diagnostics technologies used for food safety applications.
Food safety concerns are growing globally in parallel with international food trading. Industrialization of food consumption has introduced several challenges along with many critical benefits by offering significant convenience and a large variety of options for consumers worldwide. Ensuring food safety to all consumers is one of the major challenges today for food manufacturers.
As part of its coverage, this report provides the following:
Market by Analyte
The market for food safety testing by analyte is provided:
- Global Markets for Food Safety Food Pathogen Testing (Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, E. coli, Other Pathogens), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Food Safety Toxin Testing (Mycotoxins, Bacterial Toxins, Algae Toxins), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Food Safety Quality Indicator Organisms, 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Food Safety GMO Testing, 2018-2023
Market by Technology Type
The market for food safety testing by technology type is provided:
- Global Markets for Traditional Microbiology-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Immunoassay-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Molecular-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Analytical Instrument-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
Market by Food Type
The report also details the market broken out by food types:
- Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Meat, Poultry and Seafood, by Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW) and Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Dairy Products, by Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Processed Food, by Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
- Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Grains Nuts and Others, by Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, ROW), 2018-2023
A brisk market for diagnostic technologies used in food safety testing is expected over the next five years. Diagnostic technologies used for food safety applications will grow in revenues faster than the market for human clinical diagnostics, as a result of increased regulatory actions, a funded market and the scope of the food industry.
Trends in the Industry
Knowledge of the trends is essential for understanding the market for food safety diagnostics. Trends are discussed in the report, including:
- New Technologies Entering the Food Safety Testing Markets
- Changing Regulatory Landscape
- Market Consolidation as Leading companies invest in Merger and Acquisitions
- Rising Foodborne Diseases and Increasing Regulations
- Rising Outsourcing Trends in Food Safety Testing Industry
This report was assembled using both secondary and primary data. Data from the researcher's previous edition of The World Market for Food Safety Diagnostics, in addition to company annual reports, trade publications, government and veterinary literature, were used as a foundation for estimates and forecasts. Interviews with executives were conducted; worldwide primary research with end-user labs was conducted as part of the research for this report.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global Food Safety Testing Markets
3. North American Markets for Food Safety Testing
4. European Markets for Food Safety Testing
5. Asia Pacific Markets for Food Safety Testing
6. Rest of the World Markets for Food Safety Testing
7. Company Profiles
8. Glossary
