Global Food Safety Diagnostics (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) Market to 2023

Food Safety Diagnostics: The World Market presents a detailed examination of the markets for diagnostics technologies used for food safety applications.



Food safety concerns are growing globally in parallel with international food trading. Industrialization of food consumption has introduced several challenges along with many critical benefits by offering significant convenience and a large variety of options for consumers worldwide. Ensuring food safety to all consumers is one of the major challenges today for food manufacturers.



As part of its coverage, this report provides the following:



Market by Analyte



The market for food safety testing by analyte is provided:

Global Markets for Food Safety Food Pathogen Testing (Salmonella, Campylobacter, Listeria, E. coli, Other Pathogens), 2018-2023

Global Markets for Food Safety Toxin Testing (Mycotoxins, Bacterial Toxins, Algae Toxins), 2018-2023

Global Markets for Food Safety Quality Indicator Organisms, 2018-2023

Global Markets for Food Safety GMO Testing, 2018-2023

Market by Technology Type



The market for food safety testing by technology type is provided:

Global Markets for Traditional Microbiology-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

, , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023 Global Markets for Immunoassay-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

, , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023 Global Markets for Molecular-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

, , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023 Global Markets for Analytical Instrument-based Methods for Food Safety Testing, by Contaminant (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and by Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

Market by Food Type



The report also details the market broken out by food types:

Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Meat, Poultry and Seafood, by Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW) and Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue), 2018-2023

, , APAC, ROW) and Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue), 2018-2023 Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Dairy Products, by Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

, , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023 Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Processed Food, by Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

, , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023 Global Markets for Food Safety Testing of Grains Nuts and Others, by Containment Type (Pathogen, Toxin, QI, Allergen, GMO, Residue) and Region ( North America , Europe , APAC, ROW), 2018-2023

A brisk market for diagnostic technologies used in food safety testing is expected over the next five years. Diagnostic technologies used for food safety applications will grow in revenues faster than the market for human clinical diagnostics, as a result of increased regulatory actions, a funded market and the scope of the food industry.



Trends in the Industry



Knowledge of the trends is essential for understanding the market for food safety diagnostics. Trends are discussed in the report, including:

New Technologies Entering the Food Safety Testing Markets

Changing Regulatory Landscape

Market Consolidation as Leading companies invest in Merger and Acquisitions

Rising Foodborne Diseases and Increasing Regulations

Rising Outsourcing Trends in Food Safety Testing Industry

This report was assembled using both secondary and primary data. Data from the researcher's previous edition of The World Market for Food Safety Diagnostics, in addition to company annual reports, trade publications, government and veterinary literature, were used as a foundation for estimates and forecasts. Interviews with executives were conducted; worldwide primary research with end-user labs was conducted as part of the research for this report.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

2. Global Food Safety Testing Markets

3. North American Markets for Food Safety Testing

4. European Markets for Food Safety Testing

5. Asia Pacific Markets for Food Safety Testing

6. Rest of the World Markets for Food Safety Testing

7. Company Profiles

3M Company

Company Acumen Scientific Sdn. Bhd. (514926-V)

Advance Biotechnology Centre

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

ALS Limited

Ancera

AsRoNA

AsureQuality Limited

Avomeen Analytical Services, Inc.

Bext 360

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMrieux S.A.

BioTecon Diagnostics

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Campden BRI

Centre Testing International

Chempro Analytical Services Laboratories, Inc.

Clear Labs

Det Norske Veritas GL

Dubai Central Laboratories

EnviroLogix Inc.

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

Exova Group Limited

FoodLogiQ

FOSS A/S

Genevac ltd

Guangdong Dayuan Oasis Food Safety Technology Co, Ltd

IKARI SHODOKU CO., LTD

Institut fr Produktqualitt GmbH

Intertek, plc

Japan Food Research Laboratories

Krishgen BioSystems

Lloyd's Register Quality Assurance Limited

Merck KGaA

Merieux NutriSciences Corporation

Microbac Laboratories, Inc.

Morinaga Institute of Biological Science, Inc.

Nav Labs Aus

Neogen Corporation

NextLOGiK

Nippon Gene Co., Ltd.

Pacific Lab Services

PT Kinglab

PT Schutter Inspection

Qiagen N.V.

Qingdao Harrens Inspection & Testing Inc.

R-Biopharm AG

Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH

SafeTraces

Sample6

SCIEX

SGS SA

SnapDNA

Start-up Companies Developing Innovative Platforms for Food Testing

Symbio Laboratories

SYNLAB Food Testing

Tellspec

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trilogy Analytical Laboratory Latinoamerica S.A. (TALL)

TV NORD AG

TV SD AG

Ugene Laboratory Services Pte Ltd.

Vimta Labs

8. Glossary



