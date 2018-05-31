Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Report 2018: Legalization of Cannabis-Infused Products Leading to New Testing Markets

The food safety testing systems & services market is expected to grow to $19,629.4 million by 2022

Food safety testing is the infection and contamination testing done in the food production chain to ensure that the food quality and safety are maintained. As the global food supply increases, the need to strengthen food safety testing systems across the globe is becoming more important. The demand for food safety testing is rising because of the changing food habits, mass catering, and globalization of the food supply.

In order to capture this current demand of food safety testing solutions, companies across the globe are relentlessly striving to provide safety to the food that they manufacture or supply. The technologies that are being widely used for the testing system include polymerase chain reaction (PCR) based technique, immunoassay, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid culture detection, and biosensors, among others. New tests such as gluten sensitivities, intolerance, food fraud, rapid pathogen detection, pesticides, and antibiotics, among others, are also being introduced in the market.

Food safety testing technologies are witnessing an increase in the usage by the food manufacturers and the laboratories because of their fast detection feature which in turn lowers the chances of food recalls thus leading to long shelf life of the products. The globalization in the food industry is the major challenge for the food safety testing systems & services market. Different regional regulations and oversight between countries could result in supply chain uncertainties and affect the food safety testing industry. As food safety testing becomes more accurate, new technologies may detect contamination that older systems might have missed.

But if the manufacturers continue employing these testing technologies and fix the safety issues they detect along the food supply chains, recall instances could decline over time. Further, the rising concerns over global food security and sustainability have led to extensive investments by the various governments across the globe. The key players in the global food safety testing market are expanding their product and service offerings by working upon different food testing patterns and technologies.

The report further includes a thorough analysis of the impact of the five major forces to understand the overall attractiveness of the industry. The report also focuses on the key developments and investments made in the food safety testing market by the players.

SGS SA, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc. Bureau Veritas SA, TUV SUD, ALS Limited, Mrieux NutriSciences, AsureQuality Ltd, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Genetic ID NA, Inc., and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are some of the prominent service providers in the food safety testing systems & services market. The market has the presence of a large number of small-sized to medium-sized laboratories offering various food testing services to the government and food manufacturing companies.

Apart from this, the leading food testing systems manufacturers in the market are 3M, Thermo Fisher, Neogen Corporation, Qiagen, BioMerieux, Bio Rad Laboratories, Merck Millipore, and Agilent Technologies, among others.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

1 Research Scope & Methodology

1.1 Report Scope

1.2 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Research Methodology

2 Market Dynamics

2.1 Drivers

2.1.1 Increase in the Number of Foodborne Illness Cases

2.1.2 Rising Number of Food Recall

2.1.3 Stringent Regulations

2.2 Restraints

2.2.1 Cost of Food Safety Testing

2.2.2 Lack of Food Safety Infrastructure in Developing Countries

2.3 Opportunities

2.3.1 Investment in Food Safety Testing Services

2.3.2 Advent of Innovative Pathogen Testing Technologies

2.3.3 Legalization of Cannabis-Infused Products Leading to New Testing Markets

2.3.4 Introduction of Blockchain in the Food Safety Testing Industry

3 Competitive Landscape

3.1 Key Market Developments & Strategies

3.1.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.1.2 Product Launches

3.1.3 Partnerships/Agreements and Collaborations & Joint Ventures

3.1.4 Business Expansion & Contracts

3.1.5 Others

3.2 R&D Analysis of Key Market Players

3.3 Market Share Analysis

3.3.1 Market Share Analysis of Global Food Safety Testing Systems Market

3.3.2 Market Share Analysis of Global Food Safety Testing Services Market

4 Industry Analysis

4.1 Opportunity Matrix Analysis

4.2 Country Share Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness

4.4 Food Safety Associations & Certifying Bodies

4.4.1 ASI Food Safety

4.4.2 Allergen Control Group Inc

4.4.3 Q Laboratories Inc.

4.4.4 International Association for Food Protection

4.4.5 NSF International

4.4.6 CERTUS

4.4.7 Decernis

4.4.8 RQA Inc.

4.5 Food Safety Regulations

5 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market Overview

5.1 Assumptions for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market

5.2 Limitations for Analysis and Forecast of the Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market

5.3 Market Overview

6 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market by Technology

6.1 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.2 Immunoassay

6.3 Chromatography

6.4 Inductive Coupled Plasma (ICP)

6.5 Culture Media

6.6 Others

7 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market-by Target Tested

7.1 Pathogen

7.1.1 By Systems

7.1.2 By Services

7.1.2.1 Pathogen Testing Services Market by Sub-Type

7.1.2.1.1 Salmonella

7.1.2.1.2 E. Coli

7.1.2.1.3 Listeria

7.1.2.1.4 Campylobacter

7.1.2.1.5 Others

7.2 Residues

7.3 Allergens

7.4 Toxins

7.5 GMO Testing

7.6 Others

8 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market by Food Tested

8.1 Meat & Poultry

8.2 Dairy Products

8.3 Processed Food

8.4 Fruits & Vegetables

8.5 Seafood

8.6 Others

9 Global Food Safety Testing Systems & Services Market by Region

10 Company Profiles



Systems Manufacturers

10.1 3M

10.2 Agilent Technologies

10.3 BioMrieux SA

10.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.5 Merck KGaA

10.6 Neogen Corporation

10.7 Qiagen N.V.

10.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific

Service Providers

10.9 ALS Limited

10.10 AsureQuality Ltd

10.11 Bureau Veritas S.A.

10.12 Eurofins Scientific



