Global Food Testing Kits Market Outlook to 2027: Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities

DUBLIN, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Testing Kits - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Testing Kits market accounted for $1.80 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $3.98 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period.

Increasing demand for faster and reliable test results, globalization of food trade and the rising number of food recalls are some of the key driving factors for the market growth. However, Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries may hinder the market growth.

The food testing kits are used for applications including the analysis of the food chemistry like salt, sugar, PH level; food microbiology analysis, food allergen analysis, food toxin analysis, and food quality control determination to evaluate the quality and integrity of the food samples. These are used to determine allergens, pathogens, GMO's, meat species, mycotoxins, and others using various technologies. The food testing kits are used to check the samples of a large number of solid and liquid food samples to comply with the standard quality controls.

Based on Technology, Immunoassay-Based segment the growth of the segment is constantly enhancing due to the several advantages such as cost-effectiveness, rapid test results, and ability to carry out screening of multiple targets such as pathogens, meat speciation, GMOs, allergens, pesticides, mycotoxins, and other residues.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a faster rate due to increasing export activities, which need onsite testing and faster test results to meet the standards & regulations enforced by different countries and regions.

Some of the key players profiled in the Food Testing Kits market are



Agilent Technologies Inc

Biomrieux

Bio-Rad

Envirologix

Eurofins

IFP Institut Fur Produktqualitt

Millipore Sigma

Neogen Corporation

Perkinelmer

Qiagen

Romer Labs

Thermo Fisher

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Food Sample

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cereals, Grains & Pulses

5.3 Dairy Products

5.4 Fruits & Vegetables

5.5 Meat, Poultry & Seafood Products

5.6 Nuts

5.7 Packaged Food

5.8 Seeds & Spices

5.9 Other Food Samples

5.9.1 Food Additives

5.9.2 Dietary Supplements



6 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Enzyme Substrate-Based

6.3 Immunoassay-Based

6.4 PCR-Based

6.5 Other Technologies



7 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Target

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Allergens

7.3 Genetically Modified Foods

7.4 Meat Species

7.5 Mycotoxins

7.6 Pathogens

7.7 Pesticides



8 Global Food Testing Kits Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies



10 Company Profiling



