NEW YORK, June 28, 2018



Forging involves the processing of metal through pounding, pressing, and squeezing under high-pressure conditions to give it a particular size and shape as desired by customers.



Technavio's analysts forecast the global forging market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global forging market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of forging in various end-user industries.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Forging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AICHI STEEL

• Alcoa

• ATI

• Bharat Forge

• NIPPON STEEL & SUMITOMO METAL

• thyssenkrupp



Market driver

• Growing investments in renewable energy

Market challenge

• Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing

Market trend

• Integration of Internet of Things (IoT) with forging technology

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



