Global Formaldehyde Market to Grow by 7.56 Million Tons During 2020-2024 | Featuring Key Vendors Including Akzo Nobel NV, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., and BASF SE among others | Technavio

The formaldehyde market will witness a neutral impact during the forecast period owing to the widespread growth of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Technavio's pandemic-focused market research, market growth decreased in 2020 as compared to 2019.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

to move ahead once business stability kicks in. Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines. Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Major Three Formaldehyde Market Participants:

Akzo Nobel NV

Akzo Nobel NV operates its business through segments such as Decorative Paints and Performance Coatings. The company offers Urea-formaldehyde (UF) adhesives such as Emulsion Polymer systems and Polyvinyl acetate among others.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. operates its business through segments such as Specialty Ingredients and Intermediates and Solvents. The company offers formaldehyde, a colorless, flammable gas with a pungent odor used in the manufacturing of everyday products for home, school, and work.

BASF SE

BASF SE operates its business through segments such as Agricultural Solutions and Other. The company offers aqueous formaldehyde solution used in sectors as varied as plastics and crop protection.

Formaldehyde Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Formaldehyde market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive



Construction And Furniture



Others

Geographic Landscape

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

Derivatives

Urea Formaldehyde



Phenol Formaldehyde



Melamine Formaldehyde



Polyoxymethylene



Others

The formaldehyde market is driven by growth in the construction industry. In addition, other factors such as the establishment of new production plants and capacity expansion of formaldehyde are expected to trigger the formaldehyde market toward witnessing a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

