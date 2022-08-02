Global Formalin Market Report 2022: Surge in Demand for Formalin from Agricultural Industry Opens Avenues For Further Expansion

DUBLIN, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Formalin Market by Percentage and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global formalin market size was valued at $6.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $11.7 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.



The formalin industry is benefiting from an increase in the use of adhesives due to the rising demand for wooden furniture, hardwood floors, and a range of other things that need adhesives. Formalin usage has increased as a result of the extensive use of adhesives to produce perfect furniture. The expansion of the fertilizer industry has also driven the demand for formalin as a result of rise in food consumption around the world, which needs the use of more fertilizers. However several nations, like India and Bangladesh, have enforced strict restrictions on the manufacture and use of formalin, hindering the global expansion of the formalin market.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in the usage of adhesives

Increased application of formalin

Restraints

Government regulations on usage and manufacturing of formalin

Opportunities

Surge in demand for formalin from agricultural industry

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Percentage

1.0%-20.0%

20.0%-40.0%

40.0%-60.0

By Application

Automotive

Drugs

Dyes

Fertilizer

Antiseptic Perfume

Rubber Chemicals

Other

By Region

KEY MARKET PLAYERS

BASF SE

3M

Balaji Formalin Private Limited

Bayer AG

Celanese Corporation

DuPont

Dynea AS

Georgia-Pacific Chemicals

Huntsman International LLC

Merck KGaA

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 4: FORMALIN MARKET, BY PERCENTAGE



CHAPTER 5: FORMALIN MARKET, BY END-USE INDUSRY



CHAPTER 6: FORMALIN MARKET, BY REGION



CHAPTER 7: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iv2hh5

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets