Global Fraud Detection and Prevention Market Forecasts to 2024 - A CAGR of 18.4% is Projected, Driven by the Upsurge in Electronic Transactions and Increasing Instances of Cyber-Attacks & Frauds

The global fraud detection and prevention market was valued at $18,874.3 million in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.4% to reach $47,279.7 million by 2024, owing to upsurge in electronic transactions and increasing instances of cyber-attacks and frauds.



Thus, there is growing need for restricting these frauds as these activities incur huge financial losses to companies. Enterprises are now implementing advanced techniques such as data mining and machine learning techniques which is anticipated to positively influence the global fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period.



The global fraud detection and prevention market can be segmented based on the component, fraud type, deployment type, organization size, end-user industry and region. Based on component, the global fraud detection and prevention market is segmented into service and solution, of which the latter is further categorized into fraud analytics, authentication and others.



Among solutions, authentication segment is the dominating segment in the market and the trend is likely to continue during forecast period as well it is used by various end-user industries in order to strengthen their authentication process. Based on the service, the market can be segmented into professional and managed services.



Due to rise in productivity and safe financial management, professional services segment accounts for dominant share in the global fraud detection and prevention market. Fraud detection and prevention solutions can be deployed on-premise and cloud. Enterprises are readily adopting cloud services and solutions as they help to cut costs related to software, storage and administration staff, owing to which cloud segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during forecast period.



Regionally, fraud detection and prevention market is gaining traction and expanding to various regions including Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, South America and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America led the global fraud detection and prevention market on account of early adoption of online based services and e-tailing in countries like US and Canada. Moreover, presence of leading vendors in the region is expected to positively influence North America fraud detection and prevention market during forecast period.



Major players operating in the global fraud detection and prevention market include SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Fiserv Inc., IBM Corporation, Fair Isaac Corporation, ACI Worldwide, Inc., Actimize Inc., SAS Institute Inc., BAE Systems PLC, Experian PLC, etc.



Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. In 2018, Fiserv started offering step-up authentication and identity verification so as to reduce fraudulent activities.



