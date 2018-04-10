NEW YORK, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Fraud Risk Management Services



Fraud risk management services prevent fraudsters from gaining unauthorized access; by verifying the user's identity, these services aid in protecting enterprise against frauds at the early stages, thus eliminating such activities.



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Fraud Risk Management Services Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 18.25% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Fraud Risk Management Services Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sale of this solution to SMEs and large enterprises.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Fraud Risk Management Services Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BAE Systems

• IBM

• SAP

• SAS Institute

• Symantec



Market driver

• Growing demand for better detection accuracy at lower costs

Market challenge

• Lack of awareness among enterprises

Market trend

• Use of analytics in fraud detection

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



