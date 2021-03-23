Global Frozen Desserts Market Report 2020-2027: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of $116.3 Billion - Premiumisation in the Key to Success
Mar 23, 2021, 19:30 ET
DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Desserts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$ 83.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 116.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.
Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR
The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 27.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 18.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
Frozen Yogurt Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Frozen Yogurt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.
China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- At-home Consumption Products Find Favor
- Logistic Issues Impact Production
- Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in Temporary Spike in Product Sales
- Frozen Desserts: A Prelude
- Ice Cream
- Segment Descriptions
- Outlook
- Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales
- COMPETITION
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 127 Featured):
- Bulla Dairy Foods
- Dairy Farmers of America
- Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.
- Fonterra Co-operative Group Ltd.
- General Mills, Inc.
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
- Nestle SA
- Unilever PLC
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in Near Future
- Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles
- Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free Indulgence
- Clean Labeling Gains Momentum
- Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers
- Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting Sojourn
- Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining Unprecedented Interest
- Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations
- Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market
- Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends
- Premiumisation: The Key to Success
- Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream
- Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans
- Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream
- Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers
- Snacking & Customization
- Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options
- Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands
- Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market
- Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth
- Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products
- Innovations Continue to Drive Growth
- Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar
- Protein-Loaded Ice Creams
- Rising Popularity of Gelato
- Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light Ice Creams
- Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market
- Urbanization Trend
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
- UNITED STATES
- Market Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Frozen Yoghurt Enjoys Gains
- Market Analytics
- CANADA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- JAPAN
- Market Overview
- Frozen Yoghurt Market
- Market Analytics
- CHINA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- EUROPE
- FRANCE
- GERMANY
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- ITALY
- UNITED KINGDOM
- Market Overview
- Frozen Yogurt Enjoys Strong Gains
- Market Analytics
- SPAIN
- RUSSIA
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- REST OF EUROPE
- ASIA-PACIFIC
- AUSTRALIA
- INDIA
- Market Overview
- Competition
- Market Analytics
- SOUTH KOREA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
- LATIN AMERICA
- ARGENTINA
- BRAZIL
- Market Overview
- Market Analytics
- MEXICO
- REST OF LATIN AMERICA
- MIDDLE EAST
- IRAN
- ISRAEL
- SAUDI ARABIA
- UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
- REST OF MIDDLE EAST
- AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 159
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3bou4z
