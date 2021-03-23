Global Frozen Desserts Market Report 2020-2027: Market is Projected to Reach a Revised Size of $116.3 Billion - Premiumisation in the Key to Success

DUBLIN, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Frozen Desserts - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Frozen Desserts estimated at US$ 83.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 116.3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Ice Cream, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.2% CAGR and reach US$ 67.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Confectionary & Candies segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Frozen Desserts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 27.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 18.6 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.



Frozen Yogurt Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Frozen Yogurt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$ 6.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$ 9.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$ 9.8 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.8% CAGR through the analysis period.



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

At-home Consumption Products Find Favor

Logistic Issues Impact Production

Lockdown Results in Stockpiling of Frozen Desserts Resulting in Temporary Spike in Product Sales

Frozen Desserts: A Prelude

Ice Cream

Segment Descriptions

Outlook

Indulgence Continues to Drive Ice cream Sales

COMPETITION

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Scoopful of Tasty, Flavorful Trends on Frozen Dessert Plate in Near Future

Intriguing Taste & Flavor Profiles

Premium and Cleaner Ingredients Find Favor Amid Guilt-free Indulgence

Clean Labeling Gains Momentum

Desserts in Portable and Convenient Formats to Gain More Customers

Emerging Areas Taking Frozen Dessert Consumers on an Enchanting Sojourn

Dairy-Free & Vegan Frozen Desserts: A Segment Gaining Unprecedented Interest

Manufacturers Roll Out Exciting Keto Creations

Customization to Emerge as a Popular Trend in Frozen Desserts Market

Global Ice cream Market: Laced with Distinct Trends

Premiumisation: The Key to Success

Freeze-Dried Berry Powders Helps to Stabilize Ice Cream

Plant based Ice Creams: A Novel Treat for Vegans

Health Consciousness Drives Demand for Organic Ice cream

Craft/Small Batches Attract Consumers

Snacking & Customization

Consumer Preferences for New Frozen Treat Options

Sensational Performance of Artisan Brands

Private Label Brands to Drive Growth for the Ice creams Market

Lactose Free Varieties Bolster Market Growth

Ice cream Manufacturers Create Better-For-You Products

Innovations Continue to Drive Growth

Ice cream Manufacturers Face Challenges to Replace Sugar

Protein-Loaded Ice Creams

Rising Popularity of Gelato

Growing Obese Population Drives Demand for Low-Calorie, Light Ice Creams

Megatrends Wielding Influence on the Market

Urbanization Trend

Frozen Yoghurt Enjoys Gains

Frozen Yogurt Enjoys Strong Gains

