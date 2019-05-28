Global Fruit and Vegetable Juices Markets 2015-2018 & 2019-2022: Megatrends Wielding Positive Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market

DUBLIN, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fruit and Vegetable Juices - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Fruit and Vegetable Juices in Million Liters by the following Types:

Fruit Juices (100% Juice, 25-99% Juice, &

Vegetable Juice

The report profiles 175 companies including many key and niche players such as

Ajeper SA ( Peru )

) Beijing Huiyuan Beverage and Food Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

and Food Group Co., Ltd. ( ) Birdseye Dairy, Inc. ( USA )

) Campbell Soup Company ( USA )

) Del Monte Foods, Inc. ( USA )

) Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. ( USA )

) Dhler Group ( Germany )

) Florida's Natural Growers ( USA )

Natural Growers ( ) Golden Circle ( Australia )

( ) Hangzhou Wahaha Group Co., Ltd. ( China )

) Harvest Hill Beverage Company ( USA )

) Ito En Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kanegrade Limited (UK)

Lassonde Industries, Inc. ( Canada )

) Loblaw Companies Limited ( Canada )

) Mott's LLP ( USA )

) Naked Juice Company ( USA )

) Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. ( USA )

) Odwalla, Inc. ( USA )

) Old Orchard Brands, LLC ( USA )

) PepsiCo, Inc. ( USA )

) Schweppes Australia Pty Ltd. ( Australia )

) Shaanxi Hengtong Fruit Juice Group ( China )

) Tampico Beverages, Inc. ( USA )

) The Coca-Cola Company ( USA )

) The Minute Maid Company ( USA )

) Tropicana Products, Inc. ( USA )

) Welch Foods, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Fruit & Vegetable Juices: Refreshing, Nutrition-Rich Juices for Health-Conscious Consumers

Fruit Juices Segment Dominates Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market

Orange Juice Leads Fruit Juice Market, Faces Threat from New Flavor Offerings

Vegetable Juices Market - High Nutrition and Low Calorie Attributes Favor Segment Growth

High-Value, Premium Juices: Promising Revival in Mature Developed Markets

Developing Regions Emerge as Lucrative Markets for Functional and Flavorful Health Juices

Growing Demand for Organic Juices - A Promising Opportunity

Cold-Pressed Juices: A Market on Road to Rapid Growth

HPP-Treated Juices Capitalize on Growing Popularity of Cold-Pressed Juices

Development of New Juice Varieties to Foster Market Growth

Innovative Juices with Added Healthy Ingredients Flood the Market

Stable Economic Scenario to Underpin Volume Sales



3. GROWTH DRIVERS, MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Megatrends Wielding Positive Influence on Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market

Expanding Middle Class Population in Emerging Markets Offer Increased Growth Prospects

Rising Disposable Incomes Propel Market Growth

Expanding Urban Population Spurs Growth

Fruit and Vegetable Juices Function as Support Structure for Maintaining Good Health

Heart Health Juices Flourish

Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Quitting Smoking

Cranberry Juice Helps Cure Intestinal Infections

Concord Grape Juice is Rich in Antioxidants

Orange Juice Lowers Kidney Stone Recurrence

Pomegranates Juice Provides Immense Health Benefits

Lemon Juice Helps in Weight Loss

Apple Juice for Maintaining Flawless Skin

Pink Grapefruit Juice High in Nutrients

Beta-Glucan Fruit Juices Lower Bad Cholesterol

Acknowledged Role of Fruit & Vegetable Juices in Weight Loss Drives Demand

Juice Diets Emerge as an Option for Diet Conscious Consumers

Fortified Drinks Continue Finding Favor among Consumers

Extraction of Fruit and Vegetable Juices: Juicing Vs Blending

Concentrated and Non-Concentrated Juices

Safe and Attractive Packaging Lures Consumers

New, Innovative Sans Bottle for Preserving Juices and Smoothies

Orange Juice Production Losing Share to Smaller Citrus Fruits

Orange Juice Prices on a Roller Coaster Ride

Orange Juice Lose Share Owing to Higher Health Benefits of Consuming Raw Oranges

Growing Demand for Unconventional Juices by Consumers

New Fruit and Vegetable Juices for Addressing Needs of Adult Customers

Issues & Challenges

Increasing Preference for Whole Fruits and Vegetables Hampers Growth

Fruit Vs Fruit Juice: An Ongoing Debate

Health Risks of Fruit & Vegetable Juices

Unpasteurized Juices Lead to Health Risk

Increasing Consumption of Fructose-based Juices Raises Risk of Diabetes and Obesity

Concerns over Sugar Content in Kids Juices

Are Fruit Juices More Harmful Than Soda and Whole Milk?



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Fruit & Vegetable Juices - An Introduction

Types of Fruit and Vegetable Juices

Fruit Juices

Segmentation on the Basis of Concentration

100% Juice

25-99% Juice

Segmentation on the Basis of Product Format

Frozen Concentrates

Chilled Ready-to-Serve Juices

Shelf Stable Juices

Segmentation on the Basis of Type of Fruit

Orange Juice: Most Popular Choice

Apple Juice

Grape Juice

Lemon Juice

Segmentation on the Basis of Packaging

Other Types of Segmentation

Premium Vs Economy

Age of the Target Market

Ethnic Segmentation

Standard Vs Novelty Flavors

Breakfast Vs All-day, All Occasion Drinks

Type of Storage

Calorie Content

Natural Vs Artificial

Nutritional Role of Fruit Juice in the Diets of Children

Substitutes/Alternatives

Nectars

Pulp/Puree/Concentrates

Banana Puree

Vegetable Juices



5. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Coca Cola and PepsiCo - Two Distinct Players in the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market

Vendors Rely on M&A to Augment Operations

Select M&A Deals in the World Fruit and Vegetable Juices Market (2015-2018)



5.1 Focus on Select Global Players



5.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Tropicana Introduces Tropicana Coco Blends & Tropicana Kids

7-Eleven Unveils New 7-Select GO!Smart Juices

Tropicana Introduces Tropicana Essentials Juice Drinks

Tesco Launches Waste NOT Cold-Pressed Fruit & Vegetables Juices

INVO Rolls Out CoCo Collisions Juices

Evolution Fresh Launches Evolution Fresh Daily Probiotic & Evolution Fresh Complete Smoothies

Groupe Casino Unveils Three New Private Label Fruit Juice SKUs

Coca-Cola Launches Vegified Line of Vegetable & Fruit Juice Drinks in Ireland



5.3 Recent Industry Activity

SJB Brands Acquires Juice It Up

JAB Holding to Acquire Dr Pepper Snapple and Merge with Keurig Green Mountain

Lassonde Snaps Up Old Orchard Brands

Campbell Soup Company to Close Toronto Manufacturing Facility

PepsiCo India Seeks to Widen Tropicana Footprint

SDIC Zhonglu Fruit Juice to Acquire Appol Group

Malee Group to Acquire Majority Stake in Long Quan Safe Food JSC

Hip Cuisine Snaps Up Rawkin' Juice

Edeka Acquires Albi GmbH

Symrise to Acquire Cobell

MyGreens Acquires JusDivine

FitChef Acquires Nurish Juice



6. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Fruit & Vegetable Juices Market by Type



7. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 175 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 199)

The United States (66)

(66) Canada (3)

(3) Japan (10)

(10) Europe (72)

(72) France (3)

(3)

Germany (15)

(15)

The United Kingdom (14)

(14)

Italy (13)

(13)

Spain (3)

(3)

Rest of Europe (24)

(24) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (37)

(Excluding Japan) (37) Middle East (2)

(2) Latin America (7)

(7) Africa (2)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/639xna



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

