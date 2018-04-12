Global Fruit Jellies Market (2017-2021) Analysis & Forecasts Report - Growing Demand for Sugar-Free and Low Sugar Jellies is Driving the Market

The "Global Fruit Jellies Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global fruit jellies market to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the period 2017-2021.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing influence of online retailing. The increasing popularity of e-commerce businesses worldwide has provided vendors with an opportunity to enhance their profit margins and revenues. E-commerce accounted for nearly 12% of the global retail trade in 2016. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) operations.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for sugar-free and low sugar jellies. Sugar containing conventional fruit jellies, though attractive and sweet, pose a threat to consumers as their increased consumption can lead to obesity and diabetes. Efforts to lose weight and reduce cholesterol and sugar content in order to prevent from diseases such as diabetes are leading to the increased consumption of sugar-free and low sugar containing fruit jelly products. Obesity is currently seen as an epidemic all over the world, especially in developed nations such as the US, the UK, Germany, and Japan.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is unhealthy price competition owing to rising disparity between regional and global vendors. The major challenge for vendors in any packaged food and snacks industry is to achieve mass market penetration and build a loyal customer base. National and international vendors constantly face unorganized and unhealthy competition from local and regional vendors. There are huge numbers of local and unorganized regional vendors in the global fruit jellies market. These vendors offer products at lower prices with the aim of fulfilling the needs of consumers. Owing to this reason, national and international players are facing strong and unhealthy competition from these regional vendors.

  • Cloetta
  • Ferrara Candy Company
  • Haribo
  • Jelly Belly Candy Company
  • Just Born
  • Perfetti Van Melle

  • The Hershey Company
  • Mars
  • Impact Confections
  • Palmer Candy Company

