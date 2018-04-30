Global Fruit Puree Market 2013-2017 & 2018-2023 Featuring Kerry Group, Sunopta, Sicoly, ABC Fruits, Danone, Hain Celestial, Nestle & Symrise

Global fruit puree market is projected to display a robust growth represented by a CAGR of 6.21 % during 2018 - 2023.

The orchard fruit type witnessed growth at a noteworthy rate over the past few years and expected to grow in the forecast period as demand of fruit juices is increasing, due to rise in disposable incomes.

Amongst the region North America accounts for the largest regional share, by value in global fruit puree market in 2017. Additionally, Asia Pacific will be a growing region in the forecasted period, 2018-2023 as demand of fruit juices is increasing in Asia Pacific region.



