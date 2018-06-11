Global Fuel Cards Market 2017-2018 & 2023: Increase in Demand from Developing Countries

A fuel card refers to reloadable prepaid card that is used for making payment of expenses related to a vehicle such as fuel filling, vehicle servicing, vehicle maintenance, and others. These cards are gaining popularity owing to the benefits offered such as comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates that provide real-time expense track of these fleets.



In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks such as auditing and submission of receipts while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.



The growth of the fuel card market is driven by the transforming customer experience, owing to rise in adoption of prepaid cards among millennial population. Moreover, increase in preference towards payment digitization and influence of Internet of Things supplement the fuel cards market growth.



However, lag of innovation within the fuel card product offerings as compared to that of other payment cards restrains the fuel cards market growth. The benefits and convenience offered by fuel cards is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.



Major companies profiled in the report include



Royal Dutch Shell

ExxonMobil

British Petroleum

FleetCor

U.S. Bancorp

Wex Inc.

Oilibya

Puma Energy

Engen

First National Bank

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS



By Type

Branded

Universal

Merchant

By Application

Fuel refill

Parking

Vehicle service

Toll charge

Others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Overview



Chapter 4 Fuel Cards Market By Type



Chapter 5 Fuel Cards Market By Application



Chapter 6 Fuel Cards Market, By Region



Chapter 7 Company Profiles



