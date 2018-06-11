Global Fuel Cards Market 2017-2018 & 2023: Increase in Demand from Developing Countries

DUBLIN, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Fuel Cards Market by Type (Branded, Universal, and Merchant) and Application (Fuel Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A fuel card refers to reloadable prepaid card that is used for making payment of expenses related to a vehicle such as fuel filling, vehicle servicing, vehicle maintenance, and others. These cards are gaining popularity owing to the benefits offered such as comprehensive reporting for the fleet of corporates that provide real-time expense track of these fleets.
In addition, implementation of fuel cards eliminates manual tasks such as auditing and submission of receipts while profiting the corporate with discounted fuel price offers.
The growth of the fuel card market is driven by the transforming customer experience, owing to rise in adoption of prepaid cards among millennial population. Moreover, increase in preference towards payment digitization and influence of Internet of Things supplement the fuel cards market growth.
However, lag of innovation within the fuel card product offerings as compared to that of other payment cards restrains the fuel cards market growth. The benefits and convenience offered by fuel cards is expected to provide opportunities for the market in the years to come.
Major companies profiled in the report include
- Royal Dutch Shell
- ExxonMobil
- British Petroleum
- FleetCor
- U.S. Bancorp
- Wex Inc.
- Oilibya
- Puma Energy
- Engen
- First National Bank
KEY MARKET SEGMENTS
By Type
- Branded
- Universal
- Merchant
By Application
- Fuel refill
- Parking
- Vehicle service
- Toll charge
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Executive Summary
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Fuel Cards Market By Type
Chapter 5 Fuel Cards Market By Application
Chapter 6 Fuel Cards Market, By Region
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gm5xt8/global_fuel_cards?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-fuel-cards-market-2017-2018--2023--increase-in-demand-from-developing-countries-300663893.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article