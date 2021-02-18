Global Fuel Cell (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others) Market Insights and Outlook 2020-2025

DUBLIN, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Fuel Cell Market (Value, Volume) - Analysis by Type, by End User, by Application, by Region, by Country (2020 Edition): Market Insights and Outlook Post Covid-19 Pandemic (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Fuel Cell Market, valued at USD 5824.25 Million in the year 2019 has been witnessing unprecedented growth in the last few years on the back of growing demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, increasing demand of electric vehicle and growing demand of sustainable energy source.



The market for Fuel Cell is expected to grow significantly during the subsequent years owing to burgeoning demand for efficient and cleaner technologies, increasing demand of Electric Vehicle and rising demand of sustainable energy source. Also, the fuel cell market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 25.8% in terms of value during the forecast period, mostly on the back of reduction of noise and air pollution, digitization and reduction of Carbon dioxide.



Additionally, growing preference of hydrogen-based fuel cells will drive the Fuel Cell market value in the near future. The fuel cell industry is a fragmented industry with the presence of diverse sizes of firms positioned in different set of applications and technologies.



Among the Type of the Fuel Cell market (PEMFC, DMFC, SOFC and Others), PEMFC is very popular globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of PEMFC among automotive sector users will keep increasing in future.



Among the Application of the Fuel Cell market (Transport, Portable and Stationary), Stationary has been gaining popularity globally for Fuel Cell Applications and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The demand of Stationary in Fuel Cell is due to its use as primary power sources, and it will keep growing at rapid pace.



Among the End User in the Fuel Cell market (Fuel Cell Vehicle, Utilities and Defense), Fuel Cell Vehicle End User has been gaining popularity globally and is expected to keep growing in the forecast period. The increasing demand of Electric Vehicle will drive market.



The APAC market is expected to lead the global market throughout the forecast period. The increasing support from government and demand of clean and sustainable energy source in APAC countries are expected to infuse market growth tremendously.



Key Target Audience

Fuel Cell Vendors

EV Manufacturers

Consulting and Advisory Firms

Government and Policy Makers

Investment Banks and Equity Firms

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary



2. Strategic Recommendations



3. Global Fuel Cell Market: Product Outlook



4. Global Fuel Cell Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Market Size, By Volume, Year 2015-2025

4.3 Global Fuel Cell Market: Industrial Outlook



5. Global Fuel Cell Market Segmentation - By Type, By Application, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By Type

5.1.1 PEMFC - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 DMFC - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 SOFC - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By Application

5.2.1 Transport - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Portable - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Stationary - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By End User

5.3.1 Fuel Cell Vehicle - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 Utilities - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.3 Defence - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)



6. Global Fuel Cell Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Fuel Cell Market: By Region



7. America Fuel Cell Market: Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)



8. Europe Fuel Cell Market: Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)



9. Asia Pacific Fuel Cell Market: Segmentation by Type, By Application, By End User (2015-2025)



10. Global Fuel Cell Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends



11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By Type, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By Application, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By End User, 2025

11.4 Market Attractiveness Chart of Fuel Cell Market - By Region, 2025



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1 Market Share Analysis



13. Company Analysis (Business Description, Financial Analysis, Business Strategy)

13.1 Ballard Power System

13.2 Bloom Energy

13.3 Plug Power

13.4 Fuel Cell Energy

13.5 SFC Energy

13.6 Powercell

13.7 ITM Power

13.8 Toshiba

13.9 Aisin Seiki Co Ltd

13.10 Hydrogenics

13.11 AFC Energy



