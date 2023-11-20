Global Fund for Women Unveils the Gender Justice Data Hub (GJDH): Pioneering the Empowerment of Emerging Feminist Movements Worldwide

News provided by

Global Fund for Women

20 Nov, 2023, 01:30 ET

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Fund for Women, a respected nonprofit foundation with an illustrious history of advocating for gender justice and human rights since its establishment in 1987, is proud to introduce a revolutionary initiative aimed at identifying and empowering nascent feminist movements across the world. This groundbreaking tool, known as the Gender Justice Data Hub (GJDH), is poised to reshape the way we recognize, support, and elevate emerging movements to instigate lasting change.

At the heart of Global Fund for Women's mission has always been the unwavering commitment to advocating for gender justice and human rights by providing grants to support feminist movements worldwide. The introduction of the GJDH represents a monumental stride forward in achieving this mission.

The Gender Justice Data Hub harnesses cutting-edge data analysis techniques to identify and monitor emerging gender justice movements. It employs algorithmic and statistical analysis on an extensive, historically-rich real-time dataset, enabling the detection of these movements as they evolve. This approach harmonizes the power of technology with profound, context-specific human analysis.

What sets the GJDH apart is its feminist perspective. It scrutinizes data through the lens of gender equity and intersectionality. The tool is meticulously designed to identify and bolster global feminist movements, while fostering connections and collaborations that transcend geographical boundaries. Its unique ability to detect feminist movements in their infancy ensures early support, catalyzing waves of change.

This early backing amplifies the efforts of these emerging movements, attracting more attention and resources, setting off a ripple effect that spreads awareness, solidarity, and momentum. By nurturing these movements from their inception, the GJDH guarantees lasting change and gender equality on a broader scale.

The GJDH leverages data from 195 countries, thoughtfully collected by a network of 200 local researchers. This data serves as the foundation for monitoring global protests and movements. This comprehensive dataset not only aids in identifying potential movement hotspots but also supports an in-depth understanding of unique dynamics, particularly in countries that rank high on the Global Fund for Women-created Social Movements Index. Invaluable grassroots insights from gender justice advisors and activists are instrumental in interpreting this data.

The Gender Justice Data Hub is unwavering in its focus on supporting early-stage gender justice movements. Global Fund for Women extends an invitation to all to join this transformative journey toward gender justice and equality. Together, we can empower emerging feminist movements, working collaboratively to create a more equitable and just world.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2281293/Global_Fund_for_Women_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Global Fund for Women

