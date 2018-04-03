Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market 2018-2022 - Focus on PET, Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Plasticizers & Polyols

The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 28% by 2022

This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the furandicarboxylic acid market by application such as PET, polyamides, polycarbonates, plasticizers, polyols, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

The PET segment accounted for the major share of the furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for the carbonated soft drinks.

Mexico and the US are the major revenue contributors to the furandicarboxylic acid market in the Americas. Our analyst predicted that the Americas will continue to hold the majority share during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in the report include

What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?

What are the key factors driving the global furandicarboxylic acid market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global furandicarboxylic acid market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global furandicarboxylic acid market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global furandicarboxylic acid market?

Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global furandicarboxylic acid market?



Segmentation by application and analysis of the furandicarboxylic acid market

PET

Polyamides

Polycarbonates

Plasticizers

Polyols

