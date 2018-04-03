Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market 2018-2022 - Focus on PET, Polyamides, Polycarbonates, Plasticizers & Polyols

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market will grow at a CAGR of more than 28% by 2022
This industry research report presents a comprehensive analysis of the furandicarboxylic acid market by application such as PET, polyamides, polycarbonates, plasticizers, polyols, and others. The report also presents a detailed analysis of the market's growth prospects across regions such as the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
The PET segment accounted for the major share of the furandicarboxylic acid (FDCA) market during 2017. During the forecast period, this segment will continue to grow steadily due to the increasing demand for the carbonated soft drinks.
Mexico and the US are the major revenue contributors to the furandicarboxylic acid market in the Americas. Our analyst predicted that the Americas will continue to hold the majority share during the forecast period.
Key questions answered in the report include
- What will the market size and the growth rate be in 2022?
- What are the key factors driving the global furandicarboxylic acid market?
- What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global furandicarboxylic acid market?
- What are the challenges to market growth?
- Who are the key vendors in the global furandicarboxylic acid market?
- What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global furandicarboxylic acid market?
- Trending factors influencing the market shares of the Americas, APAC, and EMEA.
- What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global furandicarboxylic acid market?
Segmentation by application and analysis of the furandicarboxylic acid market
- PET
- Polyamides
- Polycarbonates
- Plasticizers
- Polyols
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Global furandicarboxylic acid market by PET - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global furandicarboxylic acid market by polyamides - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global furandicarboxylic acid market by polycarbonates - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global furandicarboxylic acid market by plasticizers - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Global furandicarboxylic acid market by polyester polyols - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increase in R&D activities
- Reduction in rigid packaging waste
- Rise in investments by governments
- FDCA saves resources and reduces carbon footprints
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- AVA Biochem
- Avantium
- Corbion
- SynbiaS
- Tokyo Chemical Industry
- V & V Pharma Industries
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lz579f/global?w=5
