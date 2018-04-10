Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market to grow at a CAGR of 28.05% during the period 2017-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the increasing application of FDCA in various end-user industries such as packaging, pharmaceuticals, and polymers has increased the demand for FDCA. The production of FDCA is increasing due to the R&D activities undertaken for the development of effective technologies. Based on application, PET is the largest segment of the global FDCA market. Polyamides is expected to be the fastest-growing application segment during the forecast period.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Furandicarboxylic Acid Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• AVA Biochem

• Avantium

• Corbion

• SynbiaS

• Tokyo Chemical Industry

• V & V Pharma Industries.



Market driver

• Rising demand from carbonated soft drink (CSD) market.

Market challenge

• Availability of raw materials.

Market trend

• Increase in R&D activities

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



