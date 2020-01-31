Global Furnace Carbon Black Industry Volume & Value Insights, 2011-2030
Key Features
- 10th Edition Benchmark Report Benefiting from Year-on-Year Improvements
- Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways
- Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2011 to 2030
- Industry Landscape, Changes, Market Drivers & Outlook
- Market Demand 2011 to 2030 by Region and Segment
- Improved market projections 2020 to 2030
- Market Values 2018, 2019 projected to 2024/30
- Historic Market Pricing for Rubber and Plastic Grades
- International Trade Analysis & Proprietary Market Price Modelling
- Supply and Demand Analysis 2011 to 2030
- Analysis of Relevant 'Hot Topics'
- Extensive Supporting Data in Excel Workbook
Exclusive Content
- In-depth industry insight for furnace carbon black production.
- Detailed market volumes benchmarked against actual usage patterns.
- Proprietary market price modelling and historic market prices for major segments & products.
- Detailed analysis of current and future hot topics.
Furnace carbon black industry and market analysis covering the period 2011 to 2030. Industry coverage includes production capacities, trends and industry drivers. Market coverage includes international trade, segmental drivers, volumes, market prices and market values.
An overview of the furnace carbon black industry leads into a more detailed analysis of the manufacturing landscape. This looks at key manufacturers and the geographical spread of global manufacturing capacity. This is followed by analysis of manufacturer's financial performance, manufacturing cost and manufacturing developments.
Carbon black market dynamics are then addressed for the primary market segments of tire, rubber goods (MRG) and plastics where consideration is given to drivers such as global megatrends, material developments, legislation and product differentiation. Market dynamics is completed with a brief look at the other market segments comprising of inks, coatings and numerous other niche applications.
International trade looks at regional and country-specific trade flows. Trade analysis allows high level benchmarking for market pricing and market values. This is followed by a more detailed analysis of market pricing via the publisher's proprietary market price modelling system which is benchmarked against actual market prices for China, Europe and North America for referenced rubber and plastic grades.
The key focus of the report is a detailed look at historic, current and projected future volumes in the primary market segments of tire, rubber goods and plastics and other' segments. Detailed projections are provided for future volumes based on the mix of market drivers already outlined. The market volumes are then combined with regional and segmental pricing estimates to determine market values.
The report concludes with a section looking at global and regional supply versus demand.
The executive summary provides extensive conclusions and key takeaways for the report. This is designed for easy transfer into management presentations.
Report Scope
- Furnace Carbon Black: This report focuses solely on furnace carbon black. Other competing or complimentary product types are discussed but are not analysed in detail.
- Markets: This report covers the main furnace carbon black market segments of tire, rubber goods (known as mechanical rubber goods or MRG) and plastics. The segments of inks, coatings and specialist applications are included in the category other segments'. Analysis of the tire, MRG and plastics segments is therefore focused with drill down into appropriate sub-segments and applications. Other segments are analysed at the top level, ensuring the total furnace carbon black market volume is captured.
- Geographies: This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa, China, CIS, Europe, India, Middle East, North America, North Asia, South America and South Asia. Each region is subdivided into the appropriate countries and in some instances states/provinces.
- Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030.
- Market Volumes: Volumes for 2011 to 2019 are modelled and adjusted to an average value from a range of industry sources, volumes for 2020 to 2030 are projected using stated modelling techniques.
- Market Values: Market values are provided for the years 2018, 2019 with projected values based upon the respective yearly volume estimate, segment mix and 2019 price.
- Historic Regional Pricing: This is developed using the publisher's proprietary modeling system verified by market pricing spot checks.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
- Scope
- Objectives
- Market Drivers
- Market Volumes
- Market Values
- Industry Drivers
- Industry Outlook
2. Introduction
- Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature
- Scope
- Objectives
- Information Sources
- Assumptions
3. Methodology
- General Reporting Principles
- Consumer-Up Analysis
- Key Parameters
- Consumer Plant Parameters
- Product Technology Parameters
- Market Parameters
- Market Value Analysis
- Data Validation
- Market Volumes
- Market Values
4. Furnace Carbon Black Industry Overview
- Raw Materials
- Manufacturing Process
- Manufacturing Landscape
- Carbon Black Markets
- Tire Segment
- Rubber Goods (MRG) Segment
- Plastics Segment
- Other Segments
5. Manufacturers
- Top Ten Manufacturers
- New Builds
- Expansions and Contractions
- Manufacturing Capacities
- Global
- Regional
- Country
- State/Province
- Financial Analysis
- Manufacturer's Margins
- Average Selling Price
- Manufacturing Cost Analysis
- Variable Costs
- Fixed Costs
- Energy Recovery
- Carbon Trading
- Emissions Control
- Manufacturing Developments
- Production Efficiencies
- Variable Cost Reduction
- Fixed Cost and Infrastructure
- Energy Recovery
- Emissions Control
- Product Developments
- Tire Segment
- MRG Segment
- Plastics Segment
- Other Segments
- Novel Processes and Technologies
6. Market Drivers
- Tire Market
- Tire Types
- Material Developments
- Tire Construction/Design
- Legislation & Environment
- Tire Industry Landscape
- Tire Industry 'Hot Spots'
- Rubber Goods Market
- Main Segments
- Segmental Developments
- Legislation & Environment
- Rubber Goods Industry Landscape
- Plastics Market
- Main Segments
- Segmental Developments
- Legislation &: Environment
- Plastics Industry Landscape
- Other Markets
- Segmental Developments
7. International Trade and Market Pricing
- International Trade
- Regional Flow Summary
- Africa
- China
- CIS
- Europe
- India
- Middle East
- North America
- North Asia
- South America
- South Asia
- Market Pricing and International Trade Values
- China
- Europe
- North America
8. Market Volumes
- Global Volumes
- All Segments
- By Market Segment
- Regional Volumes
- All Segments
- By Market Segment
- Country Volumes
- All Segments
- Tire Segment
- MRG Segment
- Plastics Segment
- Other Segments
- State/Province Volumes All Segments
9. Market Values
- Global Values
- All Segments
- By Market Segment
- Regional Values
- All Segments
- By Market Segment
- Country Values
- Africa
- CIS
- Europe
- Middle East
- North America
- North Asia
- South America
- South Asia
10. Supply vs Demand Balances & Capacity Utilisation
- Global
- Regional
- Africa
- China
- CIS
- Europe
- India
- Middle East
- North America
- North Asia
- South America
- South Asia
11. Concluding Comments
Companies Mentioned
- Aditya Birla
- Airboss
- Alliance Tires
- Apollo Tires
- Asahi Kasei Plastics
- Baohua Carbon Black
- BKT Tyres
- Bonzer Rubber
- Bridgestone
- Cabot Corporation
- Camso
- CEAT
- Cheng Shin (Maxxis Tires)
- China Synthetic Rubber Corporation
- Codan-Lingyuan Auto Hose
- Continental
- Continental Carbon
- ContiTech
- Cooper Standard
- Cooper Tires
- CS Misufuku Elastomers
- Doublestar Tire
- Dupont
- Elastomix
- Federal-Mogul
- Fenner
- Freudenberg
- Gabriel Chemie
- GITI Tires
- Goodyear
- Guizhou Tire
- Hankook Tire
- Himadri
- Hixih Rubber Group
- Hyundai Oilbank
- Jiangsu General Science
- Jiangxi Black Cat
- Jinneng Science & Technology
- Kemya Sabic/Exxon JV
- Kenda Tires
- Kurashiki
- Lanxess
- Linglong Tire
- LMI Mixing
- Longxing Chemical Stock
- Michelin
- Monolith Materials
- National Tire Company
- Nexen Tire
- Nichirin
- Nippon Steel
- Nishikawa Rubber
- OBO Tyres
- OCI Group
- Omshshina
- Omsk Carbon
- Orion Engineered Carbons
- Parker Hannifin
- Phillips Carbon Black Ltd
- PolyOne
- Razi (Sabalan) Tire
- Sailun Tire
- Sanlux Rubber
- Semperit
- Sentury
- Shandong New Continent Tire
- Sid Richardson
- Soucy Tecnno
- Styrolution
- Sumitomo Tyres
- Sun Alloys
- Takreer
- Teijin Polymers
- Tenneco
- Thai Carbon
- The Compound Company
- Tokai Group
- Top Polymer
- Toyo Tires
- Toyoda Gosei
- Triangle
- Vipal
- Wanli Tire
- Wuxi Bolton Belt
- Yaroslavl TU
- Yokohama Tires
