Global Furnace Carbon Black Industry Volume & Value Insights, 2011-2030

Key Features

10th Edition Benchmark Report Benefiting from Year-on-Year Improvements

Comprehensive Executive Summary with Practical Findings and Key Takeaways

Global & Regional Analysis Covering the Years 2011 to 2030

Industry Landscape, Changes, Market Drivers & Outlook

Market Demand 2011 to 2030 by Region and Segment

Improved market projections 2020 to 2030

Market Values 2018, 2019 projected to 2024/30

Historic Market Pricing for Rubber and Plastic Grades

International Trade Analysis & Proprietary Market Price Modelling

Supply and Demand Analysis 2011 to 2030

Analysis of Relevant 'Hot Topics'

Extensive Supporting Data in Excel Workbook



Exclusive Content

In-depth industry insight for furnace carbon black production.

Detailed market volumes benchmarked against actual usage patterns.

Proprietary market price modelling and historic market prices for major segments & products.

Detailed analysis of current and future hot topics.



Furnace carbon black industry and market analysis covering the period 2011 to 2030. Industry coverage includes production capacities, trends and industry drivers. Market coverage includes international trade, segmental drivers, volumes, market prices and market values.



An overview of the furnace carbon black industry leads into a more detailed analysis of the manufacturing landscape. This looks at key manufacturers and the geographical spread of global manufacturing capacity. This is followed by analysis of manufacturer's financial performance, manufacturing cost and manufacturing developments.



Carbon black market dynamics are then addressed for the primary market segments of tire, rubber goods (MRG) and plastics where consideration is given to drivers such as global megatrends, material developments, legislation and product differentiation. Market dynamics is completed with a brief look at the other market segments comprising of inks, coatings and numerous other niche applications.



International trade looks at regional and country-specific trade flows. Trade analysis allows high level benchmarking for market pricing and market values. This is followed by a more detailed analysis of market pricing via the publisher's proprietary market price modelling system which is benchmarked against actual market prices for China, Europe and North America for referenced rubber and plastic grades.



The key focus of the report is a detailed look at historic, current and projected future volumes in the primary market segments of tire, rubber goods and plastics and other' segments. Detailed projections are provided for future volumes based on the mix of market drivers already outlined. The market volumes are then combined with regional and segmental pricing estimates to determine market values.



The report concludes with a section looking at global and regional supply versus demand.



The executive summary provides extensive conclusions and key takeaways for the report. This is designed for easy transfer into management presentations.



Report Scope



Furnace Carbon Black: This report focuses solely on furnace carbon black. Other competing or complimentary product types are discussed but are not analysed in detail.

This report focuses solely on furnace carbon black. Other competing or complimentary product types are discussed but are not analysed in detail. Markets: This report covers the main furnace carbon black market segments of tire, rubber goods (known as mechanical rubber goods or MRG) and plastics. The segments of inks, coatings and specialist applications are included in the category other segments'. Analysis of the tire, MRG and plastics segments is therefore focused with drill down into appropriate sub-segments and applications. Other segments are analysed at the top level, ensuring the total furnace carbon black market volume is captured.

This report covers the main furnace carbon black market segments of tire, rubber goods (known as mechanical rubber goods or MRG) and plastics. The segments of inks, coatings and specialist applications are included in the category other segments'. Analysis of the tire, MRG and plastics segments is therefore focused with drill down into appropriate sub-segments and applications. Other segments are analysed at the top level, ensuring the total furnace carbon black market volume is captured. Geographies: This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: Africa , China , CIS, Europe , India , Middle East , North America , North Asia , South America and South Asia . Each region is subdivided into the appropriate countries and in some instances states/provinces.

This report covers the global furnace carbon black industry, the global geographies are split into 10 regions: , , CIS, , , , , , and . Each region is subdivided into the appropriate countries and in some instances states/provinces. Time Frame: Years 2011 to 2030.

Years 2011 to 2030. Market Volumes: Volumes for 2011 to 2019 are modelled and adjusted to an average value from a range of industry sources, volumes for 2020 to 2030 are projected using stated modelling techniques.

Volumes for 2011 to 2019 are modelled and adjusted to an average value from a range of industry sources, volumes for 2020 to 2030 are projected using stated modelling techniques. Market Values: Market values are provided for the years 2018, 2019 with projected values based upon the respective yearly volume estimate, segment mix and 2019 price.

Market values are provided for the years 2018, 2019 with projected values based upon the respective yearly volume estimate, segment mix and 2019 price. Historic Regional Pricing: This is developed using the publisher's proprietary modeling system verified by market pricing spot checks.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Scope

Objectives

Market Drivers

Market Volumes

Market Values

Industry Drivers

Industry Outlook

2. Introduction

Definitions, Abbreviations & Nomenclature

Scope

Objectives

Information Sources

Assumptions

3. Methodology

General Reporting Principles

Consumer-Up Analysis

Key Parameters

Consumer Plant Parameters

Product Technology Parameters

Market Parameters

Market Value Analysis

Data Validation

Market Volumes

Market Values

4. Furnace Carbon Black Industry Overview

Raw Materials

Manufacturing Process

Manufacturing Landscape

Carbon Black Markets

Tire Segment

Rubber Goods (MRG) Segment

Plastics Segment

Other Segments

5. Manufacturers

Top Ten Manufacturers

New Builds

Expansions and Contractions

Manufacturing Capacities

Global

Regional

Country

State/Province

Financial Analysis

Manufacturer's Margins

Average Selling Price

Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Variable Costs

Fixed Costs

Energy Recovery

Carbon Trading

Emissions Control

Manufacturing Developments

Production Efficiencies

Variable Cost Reduction

Fixed Cost and Infrastructure

Energy Recovery

Emissions Control

Product Developments

Tire Segment

MRG Segment

Plastics Segment

Other Segments

Novel Processes and Technologies

6. Market Drivers

Tire Market

Tire Types

Material Developments

Tire Construction/Design

Legislation & Environment

Tire Industry Landscape

Tire Industry 'Hot Spots'

Rubber Goods Market

Main Segments

Segmental Developments

Legislation & Environment

Rubber Goods Industry Landscape

Plastics Market

Main Segments

Segmental Developments

Legislation &: Environment

Plastics Industry Landscape

Other Markets

Segmental Developments

7. International Trade and Market Pricing

International Trade

Regional Flow Summary

Africa

China

CIS

Europe

India

Middle East

North America

North Asia

South America

South Asia

Market Pricing and International Trade Values

China

Europe

North America

8. Market Volumes

Global Volumes

All Segments

By Market Segment

Regional Volumes

All Segments

By Market Segment

Country Volumes

All Segments

Tire Segment

MRG Segment

Plastics Segment

Other Segments

State/Province Volumes All Segments

9. Market Values

Global Values

All Segments

By Market Segment

Regional Values

All Segments

By Market Segment

Country Values

Africa

CIS

Europe

Middle East

North America

North Asia

South America

South Asia

10. Supply vs Demand Balances & Capacity Utilisation

Global

Regional

Africa

China

CIS

Europe

India

Middle East

North America

North Asia

South America

South Asia

11. Concluding Comments



