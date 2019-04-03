Global Furniture Market Forecast Report to 2020: Covers Market Shares of the Leading Furniture Exporting Countries
Apr 03, 2019, 08:45 ET
DUBLIN, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "World Furniture Outlook 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The leading importers of furniture are the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Canada. In the last few years, the increase in imports by the US has been the main engine of growth in the international furniture trade.
World Furniture Outlook 2019
provides an overview of the world furniture industry with historical statistical data, preliminary estimates for 2018 (production, consumption, imports, exports), and 2019-2020 furniture market forecasts for 100 countries.
This market research report also includes:
- Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace
- Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region
- Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption, and exports/production ratios.
Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:
- Origin of furniture imports
- Destination of furniture exports
- Historical series on furniture production
- Historical series on furniture market size
- Historical series on furniture trade
- Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context
The 100 country tables also include:
- Total household consumption expenditure (in billions of US$)
- Total GNP at purchasing power parity (in billions of US$)
- Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity (in US$)
Key Topics Covered
Part I: The World Furniture Outlook
1. Summary
- Basic data of the global furniture market
- World economy and furniture outlook 2018-2020 for 100 countries
- Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions and trade areas
2. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries
- The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.
3. The international scenario
- The world economy and prospects of the international furniture sector in 2018-2020
Part II: World Furniture Indicators
1. World Tables
- Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports
- Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)
- The opening of the furniture markets: 2009-2017 and 2018 preliminary estimates
- Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries
- Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries
- World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports
- Furniture market outlook 2019-2020 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)
2. Country Tables for 100 countries
For each country:
- Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2009-2017 and 2018 preliminary estimates
- Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)
- Real growth of furniture consumption: 2019-2020 forecasts
- Exchange rates
- Main furniture trading partners
Appendix: Methodology, notes, presentation conventions
