Global Fusion Splicer Industry (2020 to 2027) - Market Trajectory & Analytics

News provided by

Research and Markets

Aug 13, 2020, 15:45 ET

DUBLIN, Aug. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Fusion Splicer - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to the 8th edition of this report. The 272-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Fusion Splicer Market to Reach $785.4 Million by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Fusion Splicer estimated at US$630.2 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$785.4 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.2% over the period 2020-2027.

Hardware, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach US$444.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Software & Services segment is readjusted to a revised 3.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $170.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Fusion Splicer market in the U.S. is estimated at US$170.3 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$160.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 2.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.5% CAGR.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

  • 3sae Technologies Inc.
  • Aurora Optics, Inc.
  • China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC)
  • Comway Technology LLC
  • Darkhorsechina (Beijing) Telecom Tech. Co., Ltd.
  • Deviser Technology Ltd.
  • EasySplicer
  • Fiber Fox, Inc.
  • Fujikura Ltd.
  • Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.
  • Gao Group Inc.
  • Greenlee Communications Ltd.
  • ILSINTECH Co., Ltd.
  • Inno Instruments Inc.
  • Multicom, Inc.
  • Nanjing Dvp Oe Tech Co., Ltd.
  • Nanjing Jilong Optical Communication Co., Ltd.
  • PROMAX Electronica S L
  • Shanghai SHINHO Fiber Communication Co., Ltd.
  • Signal Fire Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
  • Tianjin Eloik Communication Equipment Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Web Group Inc.
  • Yamasaki Optical Technology

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Fusion Splicer Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aqg71m

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.


Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]   

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

Global Hardware as-a-Service (HaaS) Market Outlook 2020-2025:...

Insights on the Nuclear Decommissioning Services Global Market to ...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics