Global G. Fast Chipset Market Report 2018 Forecast to 2027

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The Global G. Fast Chipset is poised to grow over the next decade. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand for ultrafast broadband services, growing impact of national broadband plan (NBP) and higher cost effectiveness of G.Fast chipset in comparison to FTTG.

Based on copper line length, market is segmented into copper-line length of shorter than 100 meters, copper-line length of 100 meters-150 meters, copper-line length of 150 meters-200 meters, copper-line length of 200 meters-250 meters and copper-line length longer than 250 meters.

On the basis of deployment type, market is classified into distribution point units (DPU) and customer-premises equipment (CPE). Based on End User, market is segmented into Enterprise/Commercial and Residential.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End User Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising demand for ultrafast broadband services

3.1.2 Growing impact of National Broadband Plan (NBP)

3.1.3 Higher cost effectiveness of G.fast chipset in comparison to FTTG

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry



4 G. Fast Chipset Market, By Copper Line Length

4.1 Copper-Line Length of Shorter Than 100 Meters

4.1.1 Copper-Line Length of Shorter Than 100 Meters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.2 Copper-Line Length of 100 Meters-150 Meters

4.2.1 Copper-Line Length of 100 Meters-150 Meters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.3 Copper-Line Length of 150 Meters-200 Meters

4.3.1 Copper-Line Length of 150 Meters-200 Meters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.4 Copper-Line Length of 200 Meters-250 Meters

4.4.1 Copper-Line Length of 200 Meters-250 Meters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

4.5 Copper-Line Length Longer Than 250 Meters

4.5.1 Copper-Line Length Longer Than 250 Meters Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



5 G. Fast Chipset Market, By Deployment Type

5.1 Distribution Point Units (DPU)

5.1.1 Distribution Point Units (DPU) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

5.2 Customer-Premises Equipment (CPE)

5.2.1 Customer-Premises Equipment (CPE) Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



6 G. Fast Chipset Market, By End User

6.1 Commercial

6.1.1 Commercial Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)

6.2 Residential

6.2.1 Residential Market Forecast to 2027 (US$ MN)



7 G. Fast Chipset Market, By Geography

7.1 North America

7.1.1 North America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.1.1.1 US

7.1.1.2 Canada

7.1.1.3 Mexico

7.2 Europe

7.2.1 Europe Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.2.1.1 France

7.2.1.2 Germany

7.2.1.3 Italy

7.2.1.4 Spain

7.2.1.5 UK

7.2.1.6 Rest of Europe

7.3 Asia Pacific

7.3.1 Asia Pacific Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.3.1.1 China

7.3.1.2 Japan

7.3.1.3 India

7.3.1.4 Australia

7.3.1.5 New Zealand

7.3.1.6 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.4 Middle East

7.4.1 Middle East Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.4.1.1 Saudi Arabia

7.4.1.2 UAE

7.4.1.3 Rest of Middle East

7.5 Latin America

7.5.1 Latin America Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.5.1.1 Argentina

7.5.1.2 Brazil

7.5.1.3 Rest of Latin America

7.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

7.6.1 RoW Market Forecast by Countries to 2027 (US$ MN)

7.6.1.1 South Africa

7.6.1.2 Others



8 Key Player Activities

8.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

8.2 Partnerships, Joint Venture's, Collaborations and Agreements

8.3 Product Launch & Expansions

8.4 Other Activities



9 Leading Companies

9.1 Sckipio Technologies Si Ltd.

9.2 Centurylink, Inc.

9.3 Mediatek, Inc.

9.4 Qualcomm, Inc.

9.5 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd.

9.6 Swisscom AG

9.7 Marvell Technology Group Ltd.

9.8 Metanoia Communications, Inc.

9.9 Broadcom Ltd.

9.10 BT Group PLC



