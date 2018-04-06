Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need for VR and AR Game Development

DUBLIN, April 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is the rise in video game streaming. One trend affecting this market is the increasing need for VR and AR game development. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the presence of free game development software.
Key vendors
- Audiokinetic
- Epic Games
- Playtech
- Unity Technologies
- ZeniMax Media
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM
- Segmentation by platform
- Comparison by platform
- Game engine
- Audio engine
- Gaming tools
- Physics engine
- Market opportunity by platform
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Increasing need for VR and AR game development
- Shift to HTML5 game engines
- Growth of online game development software
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
