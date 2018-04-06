Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Need for VR and AR Game Development

The Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 4.25% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Game Development Software Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rise in video game streaming. One trend affecting this market is the increasing need for VR and AR game development. Further, the report states that one challenge that might affect market growth is the presence of free game development software.



Key vendors

Audiokinetic

Epic Games

Playtech

Unity Technologies

ZeniMax Media

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

Segmentation by platform

Comparison by platform

Game engine

Audio engine

Gaming tools

Physics engine

Market opportunity by platform

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing need for VR and AR game development

Shift to HTML5 game engines

Growth of online game development software

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



