Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.41% - Key Vendors are CREE, Infineon Technologies, MACOM & NXP Semiconductors

The Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 15.41% during the period 2018-2022.

Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the high revenue generated based on applications including cellular infrastructure, defense and military, catv, and others

Growing prominence of GaN-on-Diamond will be a key trend driving the market growth. GaN RF devices must maintain thermal resistance as it determines the reliability of microelectronics. The ability of GaN-on-Diamond wafers to maintain the highest level of thermal conductivity drives its adoption.

According to the report, GaN RF devices for broadcasting applications will be the key driver for this market growth. GaN Rf devices are primarily used for military communication systems and cellular infrastructure, and in applications across mobile radio, CATV, and broadcast.

Further, the report states that the High cost of raw materials and the production process will challenge the growth of the market. The devices are priced at a high ASP due to their novelty. These devices require heavy investment owing to the high cost of their manufacturing process.

Key vendors

CREE

Infineon Technologies

MACOM

NXP Semiconductors

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Cellular infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Defense and military - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

CATV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL

GaN-on-Si - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

GaN-on-SiC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

GaN-on-Diamond - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE



PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Growing prominence of GaN-on-Diamond

Emergence of high-powered electronic devices

Augmented use of IoT in the power industry

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



