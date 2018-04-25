Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022: Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.41% - Key Vendors are CREE, Infineon Technologies, MACOM & NXP Semiconductors

DUBLIN, April 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 15.41% during the period 2018-2022.
Global GaN RF Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the high revenue generated based on applications including cellular infrastructure, defense and military, catv, and others
Growing prominence of GaN-on-Diamond will be a key trend driving the market growth. GaN RF devices must maintain thermal resistance as it determines the reliability of microelectronics. The ability of GaN-on-Diamond wafers to maintain the highest level of thermal conductivity drives its adoption.
According to the report, GaN RF devices for broadcasting applications will be the key driver for this market growth. GaN Rf devices are primarily used for military communication systems and cellular infrastructure, and in applications across mobile radio, CATV, and broadcast.
Further, the report states that the High cost of raw materials and the production process will challenge the growth of the market. The devices are priced at a high ASP due to their novelty. These devices require heavy investment owing to the high cost of their manufacturing process.
Key vendors
- CREE
- Infineon Technologies
- MACOM
- NXP Semiconductors
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Cellular infrastructure - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Defense and military - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- CATV - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Others - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY MATERIAL
- GaN-on-Si - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- GaN-on-SiC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- GaN-on-Diamond - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
- Growing prominence of GaN-on-Diamond
- Emergence of high-powered electronic devices
- Augmented use of IoT in the power industry
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z5jlxf/global_gan_rf?w=5
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gan-rf-devices-market-2018-2022-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-15-41---key-vendors-are-cree-infineon-technologies-macom--nxp-semiconductors-300636521.html
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article