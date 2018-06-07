Global Gardens Group - Plant-Based Milk Grows to a $1.6B U.S. Market

In 2017, refrigerated milk in the U.S., was one of the fastest-declining beverage categories, with SPINS data showing a 1.5% year-over-year sales decline to a $13.2 billion market at the end of last year. In contrast, SPINS saw a latest 52 weeks to April 22, 2018 increase in refrigerated plant-based milk of 7.0% to a $1.61 billion market and a 4.7% increase in shelf-stable plant-based milk to a $229 million market. Recent reports indicate that even organic milk is suffering due to shoppers seeking alternative options. The data includes conventional outlets, natural, and specialty gourmet channels, but excludes online and convenience channels and some key players including Whole Foods, ALDI and Trader Joe's.

Additionally, dollars per buyer for refrigerated milk has steadily decreased over the past two years. Over that time span dollars per buyer dropped a significant 10.2% from $81.66 to $73.35.

"The consumer has voted with their wallet," comments Rob Harrison President & CEO, Global Gardens Group Inc. Mr. Harrison continues, "this has been a long-term trend that will continue, driven by a younger demographic who are turning to seek plant-based milk options for dietary, environmental and/or ethical reasons."

Company Updates

Richard's Foodporium has identified Veggemo as a "Hot New Seller" in the May issue of Vitamin Retailer Magazine. Richard's Foodporium is based out of Sarasota, Florida and has 18 Natural & Specialty Food stores based in the Southeast of the U.S.

Effective May 30, 2018 Nitin Kaushal has resigned from the board of Global Gardens Group Inc. citing personal circumstances.

About Veggemo

The Veggemo product line is the non-dairy milk originating from vegetables and is Global Gardens Group's (VGM) showcase product for the dairy-free industry. Veggemo is available in a non-refrigerated shelf stable format in 3 flavors: Original, Unsweetened and Vanilla. Veggemo competes with Silk (Whitewave), Almond Breeze (Blue Diamond), Hain Celestial, Pacific Foods, Ripple Foods, Califia Farms, amongst others. The dairy-free industry continues to witness dynamic growth led by the development of, and the consumer shift to, plant-based food and beverages. Today Veggemo can be found in approximately 5000 retail outlets.

About Global Gardens Group

Global Gardens Group is comprised of a highly experienced management team and board that have provided senior leadership to many consumer brands and financial institutions including: Neilson Dairy, Ben & Jerry's and Haagen Dazs ice cream, Gillette, P&G, Cadbury Schweppes, Sunkist, Primo Pasta, Tropicana, Sunny Delight, Price Waterhouse Coopers, Desjardins Securities Inc., Orion Securities Inc., Vengate Capital, HSBC Securities Inc. and Gordon Capital.

About SPINS

SPINS is a passionate advocate of brands and retailers that promote healthy living. As the leading provider of retail consumer insights, analytics reporting, and consulting services for the Natural, Organic, and Specialty Products Industry, its business offerings are helping retailers in this high growth area to connect people with the brands that they need and love. The data includes conventional outlets, natural, and specialty gourmet channels, but excludes online and convenience channels and some key players including Whole Foods, ALDI and Trader Joe's.

