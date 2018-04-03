Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market Report 2018 - Forecasts to 2022

The global gas nitriding furnace market to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is strong growth in demand for internal combustion engines. One of the key applications of gas nitriding is surface hardening of crankshafts, which are used in applications requiring the conversion of energy and power to rotary movement. Crankshafts make use of connecting rods to transform piston movements to rotational movements. Crankshafts are used in various engine types ranging from automotive engines to the ones used in motorized chainsaws.

One trend in the market is lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing. Globally, governments are focusing more on three factors such as environmental compatibility, preservation of resources, and safety. In response, automobile makers are building safe, clean, and a range of cars such as zero emission vehicles.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing popularity of plasma nitriding. In plasma nitriding or ion nitriding, plasma is discharged on the part to be nitrided, which enhances the wear resistance, surface hardness, and fatigue by the formation of a layer.

Key vendors

Bodycote (NITREX METAL)

Ipsen

SECO/WARWICK

Solar Manufacturing

Surface Combustion



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Non-automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing

Development of single component atmosphere process

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Surface Combustion

Bodycote (NITREX METAL)

SECO/WARWICK

Solar Manufacturing

Ipsen

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b542vq/global_gas?w=5





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-gas-nitriding-furnace-market-report-2018---forecasts-to-2022-300623309.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

