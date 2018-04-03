Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market Report 2018 - Forecasts to 2022

DUBLIN, April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global gas nitriding furnace market to grow at a CAGR of 5.26% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Gas Nitriding Furnace Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is strong growth in demand for internal combustion engines. One of the key applications of gas nitriding is surface hardening of crankshafts, which are used in applications requiring the conversion of energy and power to rotary movement. Crankshafts make use of connecting rods to transform piston movements to rotational movements. Crankshafts are used in various engine types ranging from automotive engines to the ones used in motorized chainsaws.
One trend in the market is lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing. Globally, governments are focusing more on three factors such as environmental compatibility, preservation of resources, and safety. In response, automobile makers are building safe, clean, and a range of cars such as zero emission vehicles.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing popularity of plasma nitriding. In plasma nitriding or ion nitriding, plasma is discharged on the part to be nitrided, which enhances the wear resistance, surface hardness, and fatigue by the formation of a layer.
Key vendors
- Bodycote (NITREX METAL)
- Ipsen
- SECO/WARWICK
- Solar Manufacturing
- Surface Combustion
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Non-automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Lightweight materials used for automobile manufacturing
- Development of single component atmosphere process
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Surface Combustion
- Bodycote (NITREX METAL)
- SECO/WARWICK
- Solar Manufacturing
- Ipsen
PART 15: APPENDIX
