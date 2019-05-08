Global Gaskets and Seals Market Report with Analysis, Trends and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, May 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gaskets and Seals - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Gaskets and Seals in US$ Million by the following Product Groups/Segments: Gaskets (Non-Metallic, & Metallic), and Seals (Mechanical & Rotary, Molded Packing, & Others). The End-Use Categories also analyzed are Automotive, Electronic & Electrical Equipment, Construction/Transmission/Other General Machinery, and Others.

The report profiles 489 companies including many key and niche players such as:

AB SKF ( Sweden )

) AIGI Environmental Inc. ( China )

) Bal Seal Engineering, Inc. ( USA )

) BRUSS Sealing Systems GmbH ( Germany )

) Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. ( USA )

) Dana Incorporated ( USA )

) Reinz Dichtungs GmbH ( Germany )

) Datwyler Group ( Switzerland )

) DowDuPont Inc. ( USA )

) ElringKlinger AG ( Germany )

) Enginetech, Inc. ( USA )

) Eriks NV ( The Netherlands )

) Federal-Mogul LLC ( USA )

) Flowserve Corporation ( USA )

) Freudenberg & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft ( Germany )

) EagleBurgmann ( Germany )

) Freudenberg Sealing Technologies (FST) ( USA )

) Gallagher Fluid Seals, Inc. ( USA )

) Garlock Sealing Technologies ( USA )

) Gasket Engineering Company ( USA )

) Greene, Tweed & Co., Inc. ( USA )

) Hennig Gasket & Seals Inc. ( USA )

) Henniges Automotive ( USA )

) Hutchinson SA ( France )

) Interface Performance Materials, Inc. ( USA )

) Kemtron Gaskets & Seals Limited ( Ireland )

) Krausz Industries ( Israel )

) Lamons ( USA )

) LMK Technologies ( USA )

) LSP Holding (UK) Ltd. (UK)

Parker Hannifin Corporation ( USA )

) Pipeotech AS ( Norway )

) Press-Seal Corporation ( USA )

) RAM Gasket Solutions (UK)

Saint Gobain Performance Plastics Corporation ( France )

) Sankar Sealing Systems Pvt. Ltd. ( India )

) Seal Company Enterprises, Inc. ( USA )

) Seal Innovations, Inc. ( USA )

) Standard Profil AS ( Turkey )

) Smiths Group Plc (UK)

John Crane UK Ltd. (UK)

Stockwell Elastomerics, Inc. ( USA )

) Sur-Seal Corporation ( USA )

) Talbros Group ( India )

) TEADIT Group ( Austria )

) Temel Gaskets ( USA )

) The Flexitallic Group ( USA )

) SIEM Supranite SA ( France )

) Toyoda-Gosei Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Trelleborg Sealing Solutions ( Sweden )

) W.L. Gore & Associates Inc. ( USA )

) Winderosa Mfg. & Dist. Co., USA, Inc. ( USA )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Gaskets & Seals: Indispensable Solutions for Achieving Reduced Costs, Operational Certainty, and Improved Performance

Development of Precise Engineering Solutions and Cutting-edge Technologies in Industrial Applications: Foundation for Market Adoption

Global Market Outlook

Relatively Stable Economic Scenario to Extend Growth Opportunities

Table 1: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016 through 2019 for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS



4. TECHNOLOGY INNOVATIONS AND ADVANCEMENTS

Hutchinson Designs New Full Thermoplastic Door Seal

Pipeotech Designs New Advanced Sealing Technology, the DeltaV-Seal

Extends Lifespan

Leakage and Fire Tests

Maintenance Free

Freudenberg Develops New Seals for Boosting Agriculture Productivity

Pioneering Innovations in Transmission Technology by Dana

Improved Transmission Sealing for Meeting OEM Demands

Debris-Free Transmission System: A Top Priority

Superior Sealing Innovations

On-Board Condition Monitoring and Intelligent Support Systems

Noteworthy Innovations in Automotive Gaskets

PTFE Rotary Lip Seals Developments

Modern Couplings, Gaskets and Seals with Added Features and Benefits

Gore Universal Pipe Gasket for Chemical-Processing Plants

Levitex Seals to Significantly Reduce Fuel Consumption

Metal-to-Metal Seals

Kalrez from DuPont

Curve Gasket and the Deformed Large Format Gasket (DLFG) from Freudenberg-NOK Sealing

DiamondFace Technology by EagleBurgmann

MLS Gaskets Revolutionize Engine Sealing

Advanced Raw Materials Gaining Ground

REC Gasketing System: A Breakthrough in Diesel Engine Applications

DIN/ISO Sanitary Seals



5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



9. COMPANY PROFILES



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b1agf3

