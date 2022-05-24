Global Gene Cloning Services Market Research Report 2022: Technological Advancement in Cloning and Subcloning Services and a Rise in Synergistic Activities

DUBLIN, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gene Cloning Services Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Service, Gene Type, Application, End User, and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global gene cloning services market was valued at $1,983.6 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $11,524.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 17.29% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Gene cloning is an essential part of medical decision-making and aid in acquiring information for a wide range of treatment dissemination, accentuating its criticality in healthcare. Gene cloning has a critical role in the precision medicine approach, as it confirms the safe and effective application of targeted therapeutics.

Factors fueling the growth of the market include a favourable funding scenario for gene synthesis and cloning services, technological advancement in cloning and subcloning services, and a rise in synergistic activities in the market. Despite rapid advancement in the industry, several key issues need to be addressed to facilitate future growth.

Complications associated with large-scale production of cloning vectors and lower transfection efficiency are hampering market growth. Further, some opportunities, such as the rise in demand for gene and cloning services, the limitation of vectors or plasmids, and the development of new economic technologies and services, provide growth to the market.

Within the research report, the market has been segmented on the basis of service, gene type, application, end user, and region. Each of these segments covers the snapshot of the market over the projected years, the inclination of the market revenue, underlying patterns, and trends by using analytics on the primary and secondary data obtained.

Competitive Landscape

The exponential rise in the prevalence of infectious diseases and various types of cancer on the regional level has created a buzz among companies to invest in advanced technologies such as gene cloning services.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific holds the largest share, owing to improved healthcare infrastructure, rise in per capita income, and improvised reimbursement policies in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period 2021-2031.

4 Market Overview

4.1 Emerging Applications of Gene Cloning Service

4.2 Addressable Market Size and Growth Potential

4.3 COVID-19 Impact on Global Gene Cloning Services Market

4.3.1 Impact on Market Size

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Corporate Strategies

5.1.1 Synergistic Activities

5.1.2 Acquisitions

5.1.3 Business Expansion Activities

5.2 Business Strategies

5.2.1 Service Launches

5.3 Market Share Analysis (by Company)

5.4 Growth-Share Analysis (by Company)

6 Industry Analysis

6.1 Legal Requirements and Framework in the U.S.

6.1.1 FDA Regulations

6.1.2 Legal Requirements and Framework in Europe

6.1.2.1 U.K.

6.1.2.2 Germany

6.1.3 Legal Requirements and Framework in Asia-Pacific

6.1.3.1 China

6.1.4 Japan

6.1.4.1 Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency (PMDA)

7 Market Dynamics

7.1 Overview

7.2 Impact Analysis

7.3 Market Drivers

7.3.1 Favorable Funding Scenario for Gene Synthesis and Cloning Services

7.3.2 Technological Advancement in Cloning and Sub Cloning Services

7.3.3 Rise in Synergistic Activities in Market

7.4 Market Restraints

7.4.1 Complications Associated with Large-Scale Production of Cloning Vectors

7.4.2 Lower Transfection Efficiency

7.5 Market Opportunities

7.5.1 Rise in Demand for Gene and Cloning Services

7.5.2 Limitation of Vectors or Plasmid

7.5.3 Development of New Economical Technologies and Services

8 Global Gene Cloning Services Market, by Service, $Million, 2020-2031

8.1 Overview

8.2 Gene Synthesis Service

8.3 Molecular Biology Service

8.3.1 PCR Cloning and Sub Cloning Service

8.3.2 Site-Directed Mutagenesis

8.3.3 Other Service

8.4 Custom Cloning Service

8.5 Other Service

9 Global Gene Cloning Services Market, by Gene Type, $Million, 2020-2031

9.1 Overview

9.2 Stranded Gene

9.3 Complex Gene

9.4 Other Gene Type

10 Global Gene Cloning Services Market, by Application, $Million, 2020-2031

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 Gene Synthesis

10.1.2 Gene Expression

10.1.3 Gene Therapy

10.1.4 Vaccine Research

10.1.5 Other

11 Global Gene Cloning Services Market, by End User, $Million, 2020-2031

11.1 Overview

11.1.1 Academic and Research Institutions

11.1.2 Clinical Laboratories

11.1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

11.1.4 Other End User

12 Global Gene Cloning Services Market, by Region, $Million, 2020-2031

12.1 Overview

12.1.1 Gene Cloning Services Market (Service)

12.1.1.1 Gene Synthesis Service Market

12.1.1.2 Molecular Biology Service

12.1.1.3 Custom Cloning Service Market

12.1.1.4 Other Service Market

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Company Overview

13.2 Role in the Global Gene Cloning Services Market

13.3 Key Customers of the Company

13.4 Key Competitors of the Company

13.5 Financials

13.6 Key Insights about the Financial Health of the Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

GenScript

Merck KGaA

Takara Bio Inc.

Charles River Laboratories

Lonza

Sartorius AG

Creative Biogene

Cellecta, Inc.

Synbio Technologies

TransGen Biotech Co., Ltd.

Dobuss (Canvax)

Azenta US, Inc.

Macrogen, Inc.

Codex DNA, Inc.

